Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 4, live time (IST), streaming

Day 9 (August 4) promises another exciting day for Indian athletes. The action begins with the men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification, featuring Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish at 12:30 PM IST.
Following this, the Indian hockey team will play their quarter-final match against Great Britain at 1:30 PM IST, aiming for a semifinal berth at Paris 2024.
Athletics will also be in focus. Parul Chaudhary will compete in the women's 3000m steeplechase Round 1 at 1:35 PM IST, while Jeswin Aldrin will participate in the men's long jump qualification at 2:30 PM IST.
In boxing, Lovlina Borgohain will face China's Li Qian in the 75kg quarterfinal bout at 3:00 PM IST. Lakshya Sen will then play his crucial semifinal match in men's singles badminton, which is scheduled to start after 3:30 PM IST.
|Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule for August 4
|Indian events
|Indian athletes in action today
|Time (IST)
|Result
|Shooting (Men’s 25m rapid fire qualification)
|Vijayveer Sidhu, Anish
|12:30:00
|TBD
|Hockey (Men's)
|India vs Great Britain
|13:30:00
|TBD
|Athletics (Women’s 3000m steeplechase round 1)
|Parul Chaudhary
|13:35:00
|TBD
|Athletics (Men’s Long Jump qualification)
|Jeswin Aldrin
|14:30:00
|TBD
|Boxing (Women’s 75kg quarter-finals)
|Lovlina Borgohain
|15:02:00
|TBD
|Badminton (Men’s Singles semi-finals)
|Lakshya Sen
|Not before 15:30
|TBD
|Sailing (Men’s Dinghy Race 7 and 8)
|Vishnu Saravanan
|15:35:00
|TBD
|Sailing (Women’s Dinghy Race 7 and 8)
|Nethra Kumanan
|18:05:00
|TBD
Which TV channels will live telecast the August 4, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?
The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, August 3 matches will be covered live by Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD, VH1, MTV, Colours networks, and Sports 18 3 HD/SD.
Where to watch live streaming of the August 4, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?
The live streaming of 2024 Paris Olympics August 3 matches will be done through Jio Cinema app and website.