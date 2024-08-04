Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 4, live time (IST), streaming

Day 9 (August 4) promises another exciting day for Indian athletes. The action begins with the men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification, featuring Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish at 12:30 PM IST.

Following this, the Indian hockey team will play their quarter-final match against Great Britain at 1:30 PM IST, aiming for a semifinal berth at Paris 2024.

Athletics will also be in focus. Parul Chaudhary will compete in the women's 3000m steeplechase Round 1 at 1:35 PM IST, while Jeswin Aldrin will participate in the men's long jump qualification at 2:30 PM IST.

In boxing, Lovlina Borgohain will face China's Li Qian in the 75kg quarterfinal bout at 3:00 PM IST. Lakshya Sen will then play his crucial semifinal match in men's singles badminton, which is scheduled to start after 3:30 PM IST.