Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 4, live time (IST), streaming

India's Lovlina Borgohain will play her 75kg QF bout vs China's Li Qian at 3:00 PM. Lakshya Sen will then play his crucial semis match in men's singles badminton (After 3:30 PM)

Paris Olympics Day 9

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2024 | 9:26 AM IST

Day 9 (August 4) promises another exciting day for Indian athletes. The action begins with the men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification, featuring Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish at 12:30 PM IST.
Following this, the Indian hockey team will play their quarter-final match against Great Britain at 1:30 PM IST, aiming for a semifinal berth at Paris 2024.
Paris Olympics 2024 MEDAL TALLY

Athletics will also be in focus. Parul Chaudhary will compete in the women's 3000m steeplechase Round 1 at 1:35 PM IST, while Jeswin Aldrin will participate in the men's long jump qualification at 2:30 PM IST.

In boxing, Lovlina Borgohain will face China's Li Qian in the 75kg quarterfinal bout at 3:00 PM IST. Lakshya Sen will then play his crucial semifinal match in men's singles badminton, which is scheduled to start after 3:30 PM IST.

Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule for August 4
Indian events Indian athletes in action today Time (IST) Result
Shooting (Men’s 25m rapid fire qualification) Vijayveer Sidhu, Anish 12:30:00 TBD
Hockey (Men's) India vs Great Britain 13:30:00 TBD
Athletics (Women’s 3000m steeplechase round 1) Parul Chaudhary 13:35:00 TBD
Athletics (Men’s Long Jump qualification) Jeswin Aldrin 14:30:00 TBD
Boxing (Women’s 75kg quarter-finals) Lovlina Borgohain 15:02:00 TBD
Badminton (Men’s Singles semi-finals) Lakshya Sen Not before 15:30 TBD
Sailing (Men’s Dinghy Race 7 and 8) Vishnu Saravanan 15:35:00 TBD
Sailing (Women’s Dinghy Race 7 and 8) Nethra Kumanan 18:05:00 TBD


Which TV channels will live telecast the August 4, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?
The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, August 3 matches will be covered live by Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD, VH1, MTV, Colours networks, and Sports 18 3 HD/SD.

Where to watch live streaming of the August 4, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?
The live streaming of 2024 Paris Olympics August 3 matches will be done through Jio Cinema app and website.

 

Topics : 2024 Olympics Olympics

First Published: Aug 04 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

