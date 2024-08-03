Iga Swiatek withdraws from Toronto after clinching bronze in Paris

Business Standard
Swiatek was one of several players to withdraw from the National Bank Open, which begins Tuesday. Grand Slam champions Barbora Krejcikova, Elena Rybakina and Maketa Vondrousova also pulled out Friday.

Iga Swiatek French Open 2024 Women's Singles winner. Photo: X

AP Toronto
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek withdrew from a U.S. Open tuneup in Toronto after winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.
Swiatek was one of several players to withdraw from the National Bank Open, which begins Tuesday. Grand Slam champions Barbora Krejcikova, Elena Rybakina and Maketa Vondrousova also pulled out Friday along with Jasmine Paolini, Maria Sakkari, Danielle Collins and Caroline Garcia.
Swiatek has won five Grand Slam titles four at the French Open, including this year, and one at the U.S. Open.
I'm sorry to announce that due to overall fatigue caused by the last couple of weeks on the court I need to withdraw from the tournament in Toronto, Swiatek said in a statement, citing her need for time off after a busy schedule that included the Olympics and a change of playing surfaces.
Krejcikova, this year's Wimbledon champion, withdrew with a thigh injury after reaching the Olympic quarterfinals. Rybakina cited acute bronchitis that also kept her out of the Paris Games.
Past Grand Slam champions Sofia Kenin and Slone Stephens moved into the main draw for the Toronto tournament.

2024 Olympics Olympics

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

