Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 15: Aditi, Diksha in action soon; Reetika eyeing medal finish
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Day 15 of the Paris Olympics 2024 will have two sports featuring Indian athletes who are now up to 6 medals in the tally. Starting at 12:30 PM, Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will be taking part in their final round of the women's individual stroke play today. Both golfers haven't had an eventful day 3 but will fight to get into those medal positions today.
At around 3 PM, India's Reetika Hooda will be taking the mat in the women's 76kg freestyle wrestling event. Hooda will be hoping to get India their 2nd medal in wrestling which will equal their medal tally from Tokyo 2020.
Apart from India, there are many medal events set to take place today in Paris. The men's volleyball gold medal match between hosts France and Poland is going to be a thrilling one at 4:30 PM IST.
Several athletics medal events will be taking place later in the night from men's high jump final at 10:30 PM to women's 4x400m relay final at 12:30 AM (Aug 11). The last event of the day will be the highly aniticipated men's basketball final between USA and France at 1 AM (Aug 11).
|Indian events
|Athletes
|Time (IST)
|Golf (Women's Individual)
|Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar
|12:30
|Wrestling (Women's 76kg freestlye)
|Reetika Hooda
|15:00 onwards
|International events
|Time (IST)
|Athletics (Men's marathon)
|11:30:00
|Volleyball (Men's Gold Medal Match FRA vs POL)
|16:30:00
|Table Tennis (Women's team gold medal match China vs Japan)
|18:30:00
|Handball (Women's Gold Medal Match)
|18:30:00
|Football (Women's Gold Medal Match)
|20:30:00
|Athletics (Men's high jump final)
|22:30:00
|Athletics (Women's 100m hurdles final)
|23:05:00
|Athletics (Men's 5000m final)
|23:20:00
|Athletics (Women's 1500m final)
|23:45:00
|Athletics (Men's 4x400m relay final)
|00:30:00
|Athletics (Women's 4x400m relay final)
|00:45:00
|Basketball (Men's final France vs USA)
|01:00:00
Paris Olympics 2024 live telecast
The telecast of India's Day 15 matches in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.
India at Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free
The Live streaming of India matches on August 10 at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.
11:49 AM
Day 15 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Marathon finals underway
The men's marathon finals is underway as and athletes have already completed 5km in nearly 16 minutes. Athletes will be running through the beautiful streets of Paris and will pass many iconic buildings as well.
11:38 AM
Day 15 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Wrestling action later in the day for India
India's Reetika Hooda will be in action around 3 PM in her women's 76kg freestyle bout. She is the only Indian wrestler remaining in the competition now as she begins her campaign on the second last day of the Olympics.
11:19 AM
Day 15 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: India now at 6 medals in Paris
After Aman Sehrawat's late night heroics last night, India are now up to 6 medals in the Paris Olympics 2024. Aman clinched bronze in the men's 67kg freestyle wrestling event.
11:14 AM
Day 15 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: An eventful day in Paris
Hello and welcome to the live coverage for day 15 of the Paris Olympics 2024. India golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will be playing their final round of the women's individual stroke play today and will hope to fetch a medal for the country.
First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 11:14 AM IST