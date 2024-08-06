Vinesh Phogat becomes 1st Indian woman wrestler to enter Olympic finals

Vinesh Phogat (50kg) has become the first Indian woman wrestler to enter Olympic finals. In the semi-finals she beat Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez by 5-0.



Earlier, Vinesh Phogat pulled off the biggest upset at the Paris Games by outwitting hitherto invincible Yui Susaki with a perfectly planned strategy before edging past Ukraine's Oksana Livach.



The Tokyo Games gold medallist and four-time World Champion Susaki had not lost any of her 82 bouts in her international career but the Japanese top seed hardly had an idea as to what was about to hit her in the opener which she lost 2-3.





