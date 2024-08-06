Business Standard
Vinesh Phogat becomes 1st Indian woman wrestler to enter Olympic finals

Earlier, Vinesh Phogat pulled off the biggest upset at the Paris Games by outwitting hitherto invincible Yui Susaki with a perfectly planned strategy

In the semi-finals she beat Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez by 5-0. | Photo: Reuter

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 10:54 PM IST

Vinesh Phogat (50kg) has become the first Indian woman wrestler to enter Olympic finals. In the semi-finals she beat Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez by 5-0.

Earlier, Vinesh Phogat pulled off the biggest upset at the Paris Games by outwitting hitherto invincible Yui Susaki with a perfectly planned strategy before edging past Ukraine's Oksana Livach.

The Tokyo Games gold medallist and four-time World Champion Susaki had not lost any of her 82 bouts in her international career but the Japanese top seed hardly had an idea as to what was about to hit her in the opener which she lost 2-3.


Topics : Vinesh Phogat 2024 Olympics Olympic Games

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 10:54 PM IST

