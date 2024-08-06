Business Standard
Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 6, live time (IST), streaming

At 3:30 PM, it will be time for India's golden boy in athletics and the defending Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra to jump into action in the men's Javelin throw qualification event at Paris Olympics.

India at Paris Olympics 2024 on August 6

Indian women's table tennis team featuring Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, and Archana Kamath will also play their team event quarter-final at 6:30 PM IST. .

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 8:19 AM IST

Day 11 of the Paris Olympics 2024 will bring some big medal events for India. The Indian hockey team will play their crucial semi-final tie against Germany at 10:30 PM. Kiran Pahal will participate in the women's 400m heat repechage round at 2:50 PM.

The men's table tennis team will also compete in the team event against China at 1:30 PM, aiming to secure a spot in the quarter-finals. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat will begin her campaign in the women's 68kg freestyle category at 3 PM in the Round of 16 bout.

Here what to expect from Neeraj Chopra's today at Paris Olympics 2024


At 3:30 PM, India's golden boy in athletics and the defending Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will jump into action as he starts his Paris Olympics 2024 campaign in the men's javelin throw qualification event. Javelin thrower Kishore Jena will also participate in his qualification event, scheduled for 1:50 PM.
The Indian women's table tennis team, featuring Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, and Archana Kamath, will also play their team event quarter-final at 6:30 PM.


Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule for August 6
Indian events Indian athletes Time (IST)
Table Tennis (Men’s Team event RO16) India vs China (Sharath kamal, Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar) 13:30:00
Athletics (Javelin Throw qualification) Kishore Jena 13:50:00
Athletics (Women’s 400m heats repechage) Kiran Pahal 14:50:00
Wrestling (Women’s 68kg freestyle RO16) Vinesh Phogat 3:00 PM onwards
Athletics (Javelin Throw qualification) Neeraj Chopra 15:20:00
Table Tennis (Women’s team event quarter-final) Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Archana Kamath 18:30:00
Hockey Men's Semi-final India vs Germany 22:30:00

International non-India medal events
Time (IST) Non-India medal events today
18:30:00 Diving - women's 10m platform final
23:27:00 Athletics - women's hammer throw final.
23:45:00 Athletics - men's long jump final
00:20:00 Athletics - men's 1500m final
00:44:00 Athletics - women's 3000m steeplechase final
01:10:00 Athletics - women's 200m final


Which TV channels will live telecast the August 6, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, August 6 matches live telecast will be done by Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD, VH1, MTV, Colours networks, and Sports 18 3 HD/SD.

Where to watch live streaming of the August 6, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, August 6 matches will be live streamed by Jio Cine app and website.

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 8:18 AM IST

