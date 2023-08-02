The Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023 will take place in Chennai from August 3 to 12, and the tournament will feature six Asian teams who will play hard to clinch the title.The Indian team has a great record in the Asian championship, and they will enter the tournament as favourites to win the trophy.Chennai's Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium will host the event for the first time since 2007 when India won its second Asia Cup title.The tournament is highly anticipated, where we will witness the six finest Asian hockey teams competing against each other during the event.Which team won the maximum Asian Champions Trophy titles?India and Pakistan have won the Asian championship titles for the maximum number of times, both teams won the title three times. Defending champion South Korea won their first title when they defeated Japan in 2021.How many teams are participating in the Championship?Six teams are participating in the event, namely India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Afghanistan.Asian Championship Trophy 2023: MascotElephant Bomman is the mascot this year for the Asian championship, inspired by the Oscar-winning Netflix documentary, The Elephant Whisperers. The documentary shows how the mahout Bomman took care of the orphaned baby elephant Raghu with his wife, Bellie.Also Read : Hockey: Asian Champions Trophy schedule, IND vs PAK timing, live telecastWhere to watch the Asian Championship?Sports enthusiasts can watch the live telecast of the Asian Championship on the Star Sports network, and the matches will also be live-streamed on Fan Code. Viewers from outside India can also watch the live action through the live-streaming platform Watch Hockey.Asian Championship Hockey 2023 ScheduleHere's the complete schedule of Asian Champions Trophy hockey schedule for 2023:Asian Hockey Champions Trophy full scheduleMatchesDateTiming (IST)S Korea vs Japan3-Aug16:00Malaysia vs Pakistan3-Aug18:15India vs China3-Aug20:30S Korea vs Pakistan4-Aug16:00China vs Malaysia4-Aug18:15India vs Japan4-Aug20:30China vs S Korea6-Aug16:00Pakistan vs Japan6-Aug18:15Malaysia vs India6-Aug20:30Japan vs Malaysia7-Aug16:00Pakistan vs China7-Aug18:15S Korea vs India7-Aug20:30Japan vs China9-Aug16:00Malaysia vs S Korea9-Aug18:15India vs Pakistan9-Aug20:305th/6th place match11-Aug15:30Semifinal 111-Aug18:00Semifinal 211-Aug20:303rd/4th place match12-Aug18:00Final12-Aug20:30Also Read : Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: India to continue with its tactical changesAsian Championship Ticket PriceThe most anticipated league Asian Championship Trophy will begin on August 3, and the tickets for all the games are now available to buy online.The ticket price for the tournament begins at Rs 300. STANDSTICKET PRICE PER DAY (in INR)EAST STAND – BLOCK A400EAST STAND – BLOCK B400SOUTH STAND – BLOCK A300SOUTH STAND – BLOCK B300Kalaignar Centenary Pavilion Level 1500How To Buy Tickets For The Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023?Here are the simple steps to buy tickets for the Asian championship:Visit the official website, i.e., https://in.ticketgenie.in/Tickets/Hero-Asian-Champions-Trophy-2023Select the match you want to watchClick on the buy option and select the stand from where you want to watch the matchThen enter the required details and click on the Pay Now button.Your ticket will be booked.