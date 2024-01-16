Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Australia Open 2024: Watch when Tsitsipas' outrageous shot stuns the fans

The seventh seed won 38 games, made 28 unforced errors, and broke Bergs' service seven times to progress after three hours.

Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas' outrageous shot during Australian Open 2024. Photo: screengrab

Abhishek Singh
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After a hiccup in the first set, the World No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas breezed past Belgian Zizou Bergs in the Australian Open 2024. Tsitsipas entered the next round of the Australian Open 2024 by securing 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3. However, one of his shots to win a point stunned many fans.

In a crucial phase of the match, the Belgian tennis player nudged the half-volley with soft hands across the net. Tsitsipas, then, ran towards the net and leapt across the net towards Bergs' side onto the court. The shot was termed by many as a shot of the year.

 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The victory gave Tsitsipas a 2-0 lead in the second set, and the rest of the match was one-sided, with Bergs tiring in the sweltering circumstances. The seventh seed won 38 games, made 28 unforced errors, and broke Bergs' service seven times to progress after three hours.

After the match, Tsitsipas said that he was very focused after losing the first set. 

"I knew that this is my time to change things up and move on with better tennis, with better power and movement on the court and I think I outplayed him as well physically. I was stronger physically today, at least that's the way I felt. I think winning the first match today was all due to physicality and being constantly mentally involved during the match," Tsitsipas was quoted as saying by ATP.

"I was expecting Matteo and things like this are quite dangerous when you are preparing for a specific type of player. It was not easy for me but I had that determination... I am glad I turned it around and showed that fighting spirit," Tsitsipas said, who was due to play Matteo Berrettini before the Italian withdrew.

Also Read

Australian Open 2024 dates, prize money, top seed players, live streaming

No Nadal in Australia Open 2024: A never-ending quest to regain fitness

Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif shot dead by unidentified gunmen

All you must know about Aaditya Adlakha, the Indian student shot dead in US

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

Australian Open 2024: Sumit Nagal upsets 31st seed Bublik, enters 2nd round

Spirited India women's hockey side eye Italy to keep Paris hopes alive

Djokovic named Balkan athlete of the year record 8th time ahead of Jokic

India Open 2024: Lakshya Sen inspired by Prakash Padukone's words of wisdom

World Champion Vitidsarn targets India Open to regain form, mental strength

Topics : Australian Open Tennis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePOCO X6 5G SeriesJio Republic Day OfferAnimal Movie OTT ReleaseDelhi Air QualityTop Investment OptionsDelhi Airport Flight StatusBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon