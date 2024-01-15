India Open 2024: Lakshya Sen inspired by Prakash Padukone's words of wisdom

Ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen is not panicking and is controlling the controllable ahead of the India Open 2024. He is taking each game at a time, guided by the words of Indian badminton legend Prakash Padukone.





Speaking exclusively to Business Standard at the pre-tournament press conference at the Le Meridien Hotel in New Delhi, Lakshya said that he is not in a hurry as he has 8-10 tournaments in his kitty to try to remain in the top 16 of the Race to Paris ranking list prepared by the BWF.

“I think I have 8-10 tournaments until the qualification ends, so I am not in a big panic. I am just focused on having the right training and going out there to fight every match,” said Sen.

When asked about what keeps him focused on every game, the 2022 India Open winner Sen echoed the inspiring words of Indian badminton legend Prakash Padukone.





"I mean by not thinking about 20 other things like rankings and this and that," he said. "I just focus on what's in my hand, what I can do in the next match I play, and how I can prepare well for the next game. As Prakash sir keeps saying, just focus on what's in your hand, perform well, and get a good match temperament before the game and don't think about other things," added the 22-year-old.

In the Race to Paris rankings, Sen is ranked 17th, and only the top 16 players would get direct entry into the tournament. If two players from a country finish in the top 16, both of them will get direct entry into the Paris Olympics 2024.



Prannoy Wants to Win Tournaments, Not Just Play Semis and Finals

HS Prannoy of India, who is currently ranked eighth in those rankings, said that this year he is going to try and win tournaments and not just play in the finals and semi-finals.

“A lot of good things happened in 2023, and to have both the World Championship and Asian Games medals in one month, I don’t think I would have even dreamt of it,” said Prannoy at the press conference.

“But I think a lot of work is left to be done. I think it is getting tough to perform your best at the highest level every single week, but I am trying to do that. This season, the target is to perform well and win tournaments, not just reach the finals and semi-finals,” he added.

Who will Prannoy and Sen be playing against in the opening rounds at the India Open 2024?





HS Prannoy will face a tough opponent in Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen, who is ranked 14th in the world. Lakshya Sen will be up against fellow Indian Priyanshu Rajawat in the first round.

Which other Indian men’s singles players will be part of the India Open 2024?

Kidambi Srikanth was the only other Indian apart from the three mentioned above who qualified directly for the India Open 2024. But because two Danish players, Malaysian Open champion Anders Antonsen and Viktor Axelsen, withdrew, two Indians - Kiran George and Satish Kumar Karunakaran - received wild card entries as reserve players.