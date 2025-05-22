Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 11:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Brands look to serve up an ace in Indian tennis amid a long slump

Brands look to serve up an ace in Indian tennis amid a long slump

Revathi entered the Mumbai Open 2025 as a wildcard but walked out as India's next tennis sensation

Out of the current crop of Indian tennis players, Sumit Nagal is the only player endorsing a company (Bank of Baroda)
Premium

Out of the current crop of Indian tennis players, Sumit Nagal is the only player endorsing a company (Bank of Baroda)

Sarthak Choudhury New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the French Open beginning on Sunday, a persistent image associated with the Grand Slam for two decades has been of Rafael Nadal. The 14-time French Open’s champions on-field duels with Roger Federer and later with Novak Djokovic have been etched in the memories of people who have viewed the sport. Last year, the man, who competed at the Roland Garros 115 times, made his final appearance on the clay court, losing to Alexander Zverev in a three-set thriller in the first round. Nadal went on to retire from the sport a few months later. 
Nadal’s shadow looms not only
Topics : French Open Novak Djokovic Roger Federer Tennis

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon