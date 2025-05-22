Brands look to serve up an ace in Indian tennis amid a long slump

With the French Open beginning on Sunday, a persistent image associated with the Grand Slam for two decades has been of Rafael Nadal. The 14-time French Open’s champions on-field duels with Roger Federer and later with Novak Djokovic have been etched in the memories of people who have viewed the sport. Last year, the man, who competed at the Roland Garros 115 times, made his final appearance on the clay court, losing to Alexander Zverev in a three-set thriller in the first round. Nadal went on to retire from the sport a few months later.

Nadal’s shadow looms not only