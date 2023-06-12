Djoker & the dark arts: Can 23 Grand Slams make him the king of the court?

It seems odd to say this now, but when Roger Federer breached the 20 Grand Slam mark at the 2018 Australian Open, it appeared unbeatable. It so happened though, the GOAT (if you dispute this, then do not read any further) just walked through a door, and because he was so well-mannered, held it open for others to pass through.
That Australian Open was one with many strange happenings, which, at the time, seemed to portend a different future for men’s tennis. Federer beat Marin Cilic to win the title, and seemed to have got his mojo back. Rafael Nadal retired due to injury against Cilic, and looked to be done – perhaps for good. And the third cog in this brilliant golden generation of the game, Novak Djokovic, ended with a loss in the third round of what was his comeback after a period of injury.
It wasn’t the loss itself that rankled, but the man he lost to and the manner of it itself. Djokovic was beaten by South Korean
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or