Doha Diamond League 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Neeraj Chopra takes the lead the 88.44m throw
Also competing in Doha are India's Gulveer Singh (5000m) marking India's largest-ever representation at a Diamond League event
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra will kick off his 2025 Diamond League campaign on Friday, May 17, at the Suheim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha. The high-profile season opener in the men’s javelin throw will see Chopra face a familiar and competitive field, including former world champion Anderson Peters, last year’s Doha winner Jakub Vadlejch, Germany’s Julian Weber and Max Dehning, Kenya’s Julius Yego, and Japan’s Roderick Genki Dean. Notably absent is Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, the reigning Olympic champion.
Chopra, the 2021 Olympic gold medallist and 2024 Olympic silver winner, will aim to reclaim the Doha title after finishing second last year with a throw of 88.36m—just 2 cm short of Vadlejch. With a personal best of 89.94m, Chopra is once again chasing the elusive 90m mark. His consistency remains his focus, stating that fan expectations and the atmosphere in Doha always inspire him.
Joining Chopra is fellow Indian Kishore Jena, a 2023 Asian Games silver medallist, who is looking to bounce back after a dip in form.
Also competing in Doha are Indian national record-holders Gulveer Singh (5000m) and Parul Chaudhary (3000m steeplechase), marking India’s largest-ever representation at a Diamond League event.
Doha Diamond League 2025: Live streaming details
Where to watch the live telecast of the Doha Diamond League 2025 in India?
The live telecast of the Doha Diamond League 2025 will not be available on any TV channel in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Doha Diamond League 2025 in India?
Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Doha Diamond League 2025 on the official Wanda Diamond League Facebook and YouTube pages.
10:29 PM
Neeraj Chopra live updates: Kishore Jena starts slow
India's Kishore Jena started his campaign in Doha with just 68.07m throw and is ranked second last in 11 men event.
10:26 PM
Neeraj Chopra live updates: Neeraj takes the lead
Neeraj Chopra has taken the lead in men's javelin throw event with 88.44m throw in his first attempt. Anderson Peters is second with 85.64m throw.
10:24 PM
Neeraj Chopra live updates: Javelin throw event underway
India's top javelin throwers, Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena, are now competing in the javelin throw event in Doha.
10:23 PM
Neeraj Chopra live updates: This could turn out to be a rather frustrating evening for us
At the moment, the live scores on the Diamond League website aren't updating, which means there may be delays in getting the javelin throw results after each attempt. Please bear with us—we’ll do our best to keep you updated as quickly as possible.
10:22 PM
Neeraj Chopra live updates: Javelin throw event delayed
The men's Javelin throw event in Doha Diamond League 2025 has been delayed. It is expected to start in next few minutes.
10:15 PM
Doha Diamond League 2025 live updates: 5000m men's race underway
India's Gulveer Singh is now in action in men's 5000m race.
10:10 PM
Neeraj Chopra live updates: Neeraj up next
In just a few minutes, India's top javelin throwers, Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena, will be in action.
10:00 PM
Neeraj Chopra live updates: Top five best throws of Neeraj
1. 89.94m Stockholm Diamond League 2022
2. 89.49m Lausanne Diamond League 2024
3. 89.45m Paris 2024 Olympics
4. 89.34m Paris 2024 Olympics
5. 89.30m Paavo Nurmi Games 2022
9:50 PM
Neeraj Chopra live updates: Neeraj's record in Doha
Neeraj Chopra has a strong track record in Doha, having won the Diamond League there in 2023 and finishing second in 2024. His only non-podium finish came in 2018 when he placed fourth. As he begins his new season, Neeraj aims for a strong performance to build confidence and further develop his partnership with coach Jan Zelezny.
9:39 PM
Neeraj Chopra live updates: Starting list of javelin event
- Neeraj Chopra – SB: 84.52 m, PB: 89.94 m
- Anderson Peters – SB: 74.90 m, PB: 93.07 m
- Jakub Vadlejch – SB: –, PB: 90.88 m
- Julian Weber – SB: –, PB: 89.54 m
- Julius Yego – SB: –, PB: 92.72 m
- Keshorn Walcott – SB: –, PB: 90.16 m
- Oliver Helander – SB: –, PB: 89.83 m
- Roderick Genki Dean – SB: –, PB: 84.28 m
- Kishore Jena – SB: 77.82 m, PB: 87.54 m
- Max Dehning – SB: 79.61 m, PB: 90.20 m
- Ahmed Sameh Mohamed Hussein – SB: –, PB: 73.86 m
9:30 PM
Neeraj Chopra live updates: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the 2025 Doha Diamond League from the Suheim bin Hamad Stadium in Qatar. Today, four Indian athletes will be in action in three disciplines. Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena will be taking part in the men’s javelin throw event, Gulveer Singh will be in action in the 5000m race, while Parul Chaudhary will feature in the 3000m steeplechase. But how will they perform? Stay tuned to find out.
Topics : Neeraj Chopra athletics sports
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 16 2025 | 9:30 PM IST