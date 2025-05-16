Neeraj Chopra crosses 90-metre mark; throws 90.23 m in Doha Diamond league

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra finally breached the 90m mark at the Doha leg of the prestigious Diamond League Meeting as he became the third Asian and 25th overall to achieve the feat, on Friday.
The 27-year-old double Olympic medallist sent his spear 90.23m in his third attempt to join a list of javelin throwers, led by his current coach Jan Zelezny of Czechia, who had recorded 90m-plus efforts.
Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem (92.97m) of Pakistan and Chao-Tsun Cheng (91.36m) of Chinese Taipei are the two other Asians to have breached the coveted mark. His previous personal best was 89.94 metres, achieved at the Stockholm Diamond League in 2022. Neeraj Chopra's lead till the fifth round was broken by Germany's Julian Weber who threw the spear 91.06 to wins the Doha leg of Diamond League. Anderson Peters finished at the third position.
|Neeraj Chopra’s best throw in javelin throw events
|Rank
|Throw
|Competition
|Date
|1
|90.23m
|Doha Diamond League 2025
|May 16, 2025
|2
|89.94m
|Stockholm Diamond League 2022
|June 30, 2022
|3
|89.49m
|Lausanne Diamond League 2024
|August 22, 2024
|4
|89.45m
|Paris 2024 Olympics - F
|August 8, 2024
|5
|89.34m
|Paris 2024 Olympics - Q
|August 6, 2024
|6
|89.30m
|Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 (Turku)
|June 14, 2022
|7
|89.08m
|Lausanne Diamond League 2022
|August 26, 2022
|8
|88.88m
|Asian Games 2023 (Hangzhou)
|October 4, 2023
|9
|88.77m
|World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - Q
|August 25, 2023
|10
|88.67m
|Doha Diamond League 2023
|May 5, 2023
|11
|88.44m
|Zurich Diamond League Final 2022
|September 8, 2022
|12
|88.39m
|World Athletics Championships 2022 (Oregon) - Q
|July 21, 2022
|13
|88.36m
|Doha Diamond League 2024
|May 10, 2024
|14
|88.17m
|World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - F
|August 27, 2023
|15
|88.13m
|World Athletics Championships 2022 (Oregon) - F
|July 23, 2022
|16
|88.07m
|Indian Grand Prix 3 2021 (Patiala)
|March 5, 2021
|17
|88.06m
|Asian Games 2018 (Jakarta)
|August 27, 2018
|18
|88.00m
|Zurich Diamond League Final 2022
|September 8, 2022
|19
|87.86m
|Brussels Diamond League Final 2024
|September 14, 2024
|20
|87.86m
|ACNW League Meeting 1 2020 (Potchefstroom)
|January 28, 2020
|21
|87.80m
|Federation Cup 2021 (Patiala)
|March 17, 2021
|22
|87.73m
|World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - F
|August 27, 2023
|23
|87.66m
|Lausanne Diamond League 2023
|June 30, 2023
|24
|87.58m
|Tokyo 2020 Olympics - F
|August 7, 2021
|25
|87.46m
|Stockholm Diamond League 2022
|June 30, 2022
|26
|87.43m
|Doha Diamond League 2018
|May 4, 2018
|27
|87.03m
|Tokyo 2020 Olympics - F
|August 7, 2021
|28
|87.00m
|Zurich Diamond League Final 2022
|September 8, 2022
|29
|86.92m
|Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 (Turku)
|June 14, 2022
|30
|86.84m
|Stockholm Diamond League 2022
|June 30, 2022
|31
|86.82m
|Brussels Diamond League Final 2024
|September 14, 2024
|32
|86.79m
|Kuortane Games 2021
|June 26, 2021
|33
|86.69m
|Kuortane Games 2022
|June 18, 2022
|34
|86.67m
|Stockholm Diamond League 2022
|June 30, 2022
|35
|86.65m
|Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Q
|August 4, 2021
|36
|86.52m
|Doha Diamond League 2023
|May 5, 2023
|37
|86.48m
|World U20 Championships 2016 (Bydgoszcz)
|July 23, 2016
|38
|86.47m
|Commonwealth Games 2018 (Gold Coast)
|April 14, 2018