Neeraj Chopra crosses 90-metre mark; throws 90.23 m in Doha Diamond league

Neeraj Chopra crosses 90-metre mark; throws 90.23 m in Doha Diamond league

India double olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra finally crossed the 90-metre mark in a javelin throw event at the Doha Diamond League 2025 in Qatar.

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 11:29 PM IST
Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra finally breached the 90m mark at the Doha leg of the prestigious Diamond League Meeting as he became the third Asian and 25th overall to achieve the feat, on Friday.
 
The 27-year-old double Olympic medallist sent his spear 90.23m in his third attempt to join a list of javelin throwers, led by his current coach Jan Zelezny of Czechia, who had recorded 90m-plus efforts.
 
Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem (92.97m) of Pakistan and Chao-Tsun Cheng (91.36m) of Chinese Taipei are the two other Asians to have breached the coveted mark.  His previous personal best was 89.94 metres, achieved at the Stockholm Diamond League in 2022.  Neeraj Chopra's lead till the fifth round was broken by Germany's Julian Weber who threw the spear 91.06 to wins the Doha leg of Diamond League. Anderson Peters finished at the third position.   
 
   
Neeraj Chopra’s best throw in javelin throw events
Rank Throw Competition Date
1 90.23m Doha Diamond League 2025 May 16, 2025
2 89.94m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 June 30, 2022
3 89.49m Lausanne Diamond League 2024 August 22, 2024
4 89.45m Paris 2024 Olympics - F August 8, 2024
5 89.34m Paris 2024 Olympics - Q August 6, 2024
6 89.30m Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 (Turku) June 14, 2022
7 89.08m Lausanne Diamond League 2022 August 26, 2022
8 88.88m Asian Games 2023 (Hangzhou) October 4, 2023
9 88.77m World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - Q August 25, 2023
10 88.67m Doha Diamond League 2023 May 5, 2023
11 88.44m Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 September 8, 2022
12 88.39m World Athletics Championships 2022 (Oregon) - Q July 21, 2022
13 88.36m Doha Diamond League 2024 May 10, 2024
14 88.17m World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - F August 27, 2023
15 88.13m World Athletics Championships 2022 (Oregon) - F July 23, 2022
16 88.07m Indian Grand Prix 3 2021 (Patiala) March 5, 2021
17 88.06m Asian Games 2018 (Jakarta) August 27, 2018
18 88.00m Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 September 8, 2022
19 87.86m Brussels Diamond League Final 2024 September 14, 2024
20 87.86m ACNW League Meeting 1 2020 (Potchefstroom) January 28, 2020
21 87.80m Federation Cup 2021 (Patiala) March 17, 2021
22 87.73m World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - F August 27, 2023
23 87.66m Lausanne Diamond League 2023 June 30, 2023
24 87.58m Tokyo 2020 Olympics - F August 7, 2021
25 87.46m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 June 30, 2022
26 87.43m Doha Diamond League 2018 May 4, 2018
27 87.03m Tokyo 2020 Olympics - F August 7, 2021
28 87.00m Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 September 8, 2022
29 86.92m Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 (Turku) June 14, 2022
30 86.84m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 June 30, 2022
31 86.82m Brussels Diamond League Final 2024 September 14, 2024
32 86.79m Kuortane Games 2021 June 26, 2021
33 86.69m Kuortane Games 2022 June 18, 2022
34 86.67m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 June 30, 2022
35 86.65m Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Q August 4, 2021
36 86.52m Doha Diamond League 2023 May 5, 2023
37 86.48m World U20 Championships 2016 (Bydgoszcz) July 23, 2016
38 86.47m Commonwealth Games 2018 (Gold Coast) April 14, 2018
 

Topics : Neeraj Chopra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

