Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 09:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Govt to impose restrictions on Indian teams' international play under bill

Govt to impose restrictions on Indian teams' international play under bill

Covered in the clause on "Power to issue directions and impose restrictions in national interest," it clarifies a grey area on participation that often crops up with regards to arch foes Pakistan.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 9:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The central government will have the power to "impose reasonable restrictions" on the international participation of Indian teams and individual athletes under "extraordinary circumstances", as per the National Sports Governance Bill that was tabled in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Covered in the clause on "Power to issue directions and impose restrictions in national interest," it clarifies a grey area on participation that often crops up with regards to arch foes Pakistan.

"The Central Government may, by an order, impose reasonable restrictions on the participation of any national team of a concerned sport in international sports competitions or participation of any individual in the activities of the national sports, under extraordinary circumstances and in the national interest," states the bill, which will become an act only after being passed in both houses of the Parliament followed by President's ascent.

 

The question of allowing an Indian team to compete in an international event mostly comes up when Pakistan is involved.

The government policy has been clear for several years -- no bar on participation if it's a multi-lateral event but bilaterals are "out of question." This has been the position since the 2008 Mumbai terror attack in which over 150 people were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists. 

Also Read

Fauja Singh

Fauja Singh, centenarian runner who inspired millions, dies at 114

PKL 2025 top buys

Pro Kabaddi League 2025 start date, timings, PKL 2025 live streaming

Paris Diamond League 2025 highlights

Paris Diamond League 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Neeraj with 88.16m throw beats Weber to secure top spot

FIH Pro League 2025 India vs Netherlands

FIH Pro League 2025: India vs Netherlands live time, date, live streaming

PKL 2025 Auction

PKL 2025 Auction: New FBM rule, champion players pool; all you need to know

"This is an important step to ensure that the government has clear command on such decisions. Whenever national interest is involved, it's the government which faces the questions and it is only fair that it has the final say," a sports ministry source told PTI.

The two neighbours' relationship nose-dived further after the Pahalgam terror attack this year in April in which 26 tourists were gunned down leading to a brief military showdown that ended on Pakistan's request for a ceasefire.

The two countries have, however, engaged with each other in multilateral events even after Pahalgam as India is a member of the International Olympic Committee, whose charter bars any discrimination based on politics.

India has also cleared the decks for Pakistan's entry to the country for international events like hockey's Asia Cup next month and the junior shooting World Cup later this year to remain compliant with the Olympic Charter.

Compliance with the Charter is a must to land hosting rights of big events and India is gunning for the 2036 Olympic Games.

Other discretionary powers  Besides this, the central government will also have the final say on the relaxation of the clauses of the act, including the cap of number of Executive Committee members in national sports bodies, currently capped at 15.

The sports ministry has assured that in case the international statutes differ from the provisions of the bill, the former will "take primacy". However, the final call on this will also be in the hands of the government after due consultation with the National Sports Board, which will have powers to recognise or de-recognise national federations.

"...the Central Government may, after consulting the Board and the concerned International Sports Body as may be deemed necessary, issue a clarificatory notification in this regard," the bill states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian Olympic Association (IOA)

Appointment of IOA CEO awaits EC ratification, announcement Thursday

Indian football team

AIFF technical team to shortlist coach candidates in midweek meeting

World U20 Athletics India wins silver, (Photo: twitter)

Govt to Table Revised Anti-Doping Law With Sports Bill in Parliament

Britain's Emma Raducanu looks dejected after losing her second round match against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic

DC Open 2025: Raducanu downs Kostyuk, Osaka awaits in next round showdown

Venus Williams

45-year-old venus matches Navratilova with historic singles victory

Topics : Other Sports News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 9:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEEngland vs India 4th Test Toss UpdatesQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon