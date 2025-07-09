Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 04:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pro Kabaddi League 2025 start date, timings, PKL 2025 live streaming

Venues and full fixtures for Pro Kabaddi League 2025 will be announced at a later date

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

The much-anticipated starting date for the new season of India’s franchise-based kabaddi tournament, Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025, has been officially announced on Wednesday, July 9. According to the announcement made by the league’s organisers, PKL 2025 will commence from Friday, August 29.
 
Following the resounding success of eleven action-packed seasons, the league is set to return with fresh rivalries, newly bolstered teams, and the same fast-paced excitement that has captivated audiences across the nation. Fans can expect a higher level of intensity as franchises field their newly acquired stars from the record-breaking player auction held earlier this year.
 
 
With reigning champions Haryana Steelers aiming to defend their maiden title, and all twelve franchises undergoing major reinforcements, the countdown to PKL Season 12 promises a gripping new chapter in Indian kabaddi. 
 
Big money, bigger expectations 

The recently concluded auction in Mumbai on May 31 and June 1 made headlines, with ten players securing contracts worth over ₹1 crore — a historic first for PKL. This significant financial benchmark indicates the growing value of the league and the elite status of its athletes.
 
League Commissioner and Mashal Sports Business Head Anupam Goswami expressed confidence that the quality of talent acquired in the auction has set the stage for an ultra-competitive season.

PKL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details

When will Pro Kabaddi League 2025 begin? 
Season 12 of Pro Kabaddi League, i.e., PKL 2025, will begin on Friday, August 29.
 
What time will the matches of PKL 2025 begin? 
While the official announcement is still pending, PKL is expected to have two matches per day, with the first match starting at 8:00 PM IST and the second match at 9:00 PM IST.
 
What are the venues for PKL 2025? 
The official announcement for PKL 2025 venues will be made in the coming days.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2025? 
The live telecast of all the matches of PKL 2025 will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of PKL 2025 in India? 
The live streaming of all the matches of PKL 2025 will be available on JioHotstar through their app and website.

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

