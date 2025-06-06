FIH Pro League 2025: India vs Netherlands live time, date, live streaming

The Indian Men's Hockey Team will kick off the European leg of their FIH Hockey Pro League 2024–25 campaign with a marquee clash against World No. 1 Netherlands in Amstelveen on June 7. Currently placed third on the points table, India will be aiming for a strong start in this critical phase that also features matches against Argentina, Australia, and Belgium.
With the Pro League serving as a key qualification route for the upcoming FIH Men’s World Cup, every point will count. Led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, India is focused on high-intensity attacking play. Harmanpreet noted that head coach Craig Fulton has stressed the importance of scoring three or more goals per match, pushing the team to aim for at least two penalty corners per quarter while capitalising on field goal opportunities. India enter the match with a slender one-point lead over the Netherlands.
FIH Pro League 2025: India vs Netherlands full squad
India squad: Abhishek, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Suraj Karkera, Shilanand Lakra, Raj Kumar Pal, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rajinder Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sanjay, Nilakanta Sharma, Angad Bir Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Uttam Singh, Yashdeep Siwach, Sumit, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Nilam Sanjeep Xess
Netherlands squad: Boris Aardenburg, Lars Balk, Teun Beins, Koen Bijen, Justen Blok, Menno Boeren, Timo Boers, Daan Bonhof, Hidde Brink, Thierry Brinkman, Miles Bukkens, Boris Burkhardt, Jorrit Croon, Max de Bie, Jonas de Geus, Joep de Mol, Derck de Vilder, Luke Dommershuijzen, Tjep Hoedemakers, Olivier Hortensius, David Huussen, Guus Jansen, Jip Janssen, Tim Knapper, Derk Meijer, Floris Middendorp, Terrance Pieters, Pepijn Reijenga, Tijmen Reijenga, Sheldon Schouten, Duco Telgenkamp, Joep Troost, Jasper Tukkers, Bram van Battum, Thijs van Dam, Pepijn van der Heijden, Casper van der Veen, Steijn van Heijningen, Lucas Veen, Maurits Visser, Floris Wortelboer
FIH Pro League 2025: India vs Netherlands live streaming and telecast details
When will the India vs Netherlands FIH Pro League match take place?
India will take on the Netherlands in the FIH Pro League on Saturday, June 7.
What time does the India vs Netherlands match in the FIH Pro League begin?
The India vs Netherlands FIH Pro League match on June 7 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Where will the India vs Netherlands FIH Pro League match take place? \
India will take on the Netherlands in the FIH Pro League on Saturday, June 7, at Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands.
Where to watch the live telecast of FIH Pro League 2025 European leg matches in India?
Star Sports Network will telecast the FIH Pro League 2025 European leg matches live in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of FIH Pro League 2025 European leg matches in India?
JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, via their apps and websites, will live stream the FIH Pro League 2025 European leg matches in India.