Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023: Guide to book online tickets

The Women’s Premier League is here and the first match of the league is going to be played between Harmanpreet Kaur’s and Beth Mooney’s Giants at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The entry of women and girls is free to the stadium, but to enter the stadium, a gate pass is a must.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to avail the gate pass for women and tickets for Men and Boys

Step-1 Log in to Bookmyshow's website or download the app from the play store or app store

Step- 2 Set the location to Mumbai and click on the sports section





WPL tickets

Step-3 Once you have clicked on Sports, the first pop-up will be of WPL 2023. Click on that and a page will pop up

Step-4 On that page, the matches will be listed and you have to select the match you wish to buy the ticket for

Step-5 Once the match is selected, the pop will direct you to a page where you have to click on Book tickets



Step-6 Choose the number of tickets you need and select the areas in the stands where tickets are available. Choose the seats. For women, there are special areas reserved. You have to choose the seats available from those stands.

Step- 7 Pay for the tickets and checkout. For women's tickets, the checkout amount will be Rs 0.