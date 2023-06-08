IOA calls wrestling trials 'much-needed break' for 2500 participants

With the sport expected to return to normalcy after being in a state of flux for a few weeks over the protest led by top grapplers, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has called the open selection trials of U-15 and U-20 wrestlers a 'fair and transparent' affair, and a 'much-needed break' for the 2500 participants.

Expressing satisfaction over the conduct of these trials at the SAI facility, Sonepat, Kalyan Chaubey, Joint Secretary and acting CEO of IOA said, "My visit to Sonepat was to get a first-hand feel of the ongoing wrestlers selection trials, and to interact with the participants".

"I'm satisfied with the fair and transparent conduct of the trials, and I must add that the selection camp was a much-needed break for these 2500 young athletes, who have expressed happiness to be back in the arena."

The selection trials were organised by the IOA-appointed ad-hoc committee for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), ahead of the Asian U-15 & U-20 Wrestling Championship. The IOA has suspended the incumbent managing committee of WFI over allegations of sexual harassment against its former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"IOA's priority was to bring back normalcy in the day-to-day functioning of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). The ad-hoc committee comprising Bhupender Singh Bajwa and Suma Shirur was formed with this very same objective. We are working in collaboration with the ad-hoc committee to ensure our young athletes are not denied the opportunity to represent India in the upcoming international competitions. Today we have concluded the second set of selection trials, the previous one being the U-17 and U-23 camp," Chaubey added.

--IANS

