Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.21%)
65539.42 + 137.50
Nifty (0.06%)
19447.00 + 12.45
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
37801.65 + 31.45
Nifty Smallcap (-0.10%)
5329.60 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.40%)
43914.90 -176.05
Heatmap

Lady coach who filed sexual harassment case against Sandeep Singh suspended

Due to the complaint of sexual harassment by a woman athletics coach, case was registered against former Indian men's hockey team captain Sandeep Singh who served as sports minister of Haryana

Sandeep Singh haryana minister. Photo: Twitter

Sandeep Singh haryana minister. Photo: Twitter

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 3:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Haryana sports ministry has suspended a woman athletics coach who filed a sexual harassment case against former sports minister Sandeep Singh. The suspension order was handed to the coach on August 11 and had the signatures of Haryana sports department Director Yashendra Singh.

What does the suspension order read?

The order reads, “The services of the junior athletic coach are suspended with immediate effect without prejudice.”

What does the sexual harassment matter relate to?

The woman coach complained on December 26, 2022. Five days later, on December 31, Chandigarh police filed a case of sexual harassment against Sandeep, who is a former India captain of the men’s hockey team. The FIR put charges of stalking, illegal confinement, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation.

The woman coach said that Sandeep saw her in the gym and then started stalking her. The Olympian then pestered her to meet over Instagram messages, and when the coach agreed to meet for some document-related work, she was sexually harassed by the minister in charge.

Also Read

CONFIRMED! Andy Flower appointed as new RCB head coach ahead of IPL 2024

Under a third of sexual harassment cases end up in conviction, shows data

'Sought sexual favours, touched inappropriately': FIRs against WFI chief

Wrestlers' protest turns the spotlight on sexual harassment in sports

Delhi Police seeks CCTV footage from 5 nations over FIR against WFI chief

Vinesh Phogat out of Asian Games: Timeline of her injuries and achievements

Asian Games: Wrestler Vinesh pulls out; clears way for Antim's inclusion

World Championship: Trials for Indian wrestlers on Aug 25-26 in Patiala

Chess World Cup: Gukesh to face world No.1 Magnus Carlsen in quarterfinals

BWF World Championships: Lakshya Sen counting on recent form to win medal


After the case was filed, Sandeepo resigned from his position on moral grounds.

What did Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar say about the case?

The coach said that the sports ministry continued to force her to meet Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and drop the case against Sandeep. On her failure to oblige to those orders, she was suspended.

Earlier, speaking on this issue, Khattar had said, “Levelling allegations against someone and registration of an FIR because of that does not prove anyone guilty.”
Topics : Sandeep Singh Haryana sports athletics BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceHyundai-General Motors DealStock to watch todayIMD Weather Update TodayNEET SS 2023 RegistrationGautam AdaniiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: OfficialsM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon