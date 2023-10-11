close
Sensex (0.60%)
66473.05 + 393.69
Nifty (0.62%)
19811.35 + 121.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.93%)
5934.20 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
40486.25 + 200.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44516.90 + 156.75
Heatmap

Maha CM holds meeting with Thomas Bach ahead of IOC session in Mumbai

The 141st session of the IOC is going to be held between October 15-17 in Mumbai

nita ambani, maha cm

Photo: ANI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 7:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the upcoming International Olympic Session being hosted by Maharashtra's Mumbai, State Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday held a meeting with the International Olympics Committee (IOC) Chief, Thomas Bach in Mumbai.
IOC member, Nita Ambani was also present at the meeting.
"Last evening, we held a joint meeting with the International Olympic Committee President Mr. Thomas Bach, International Olympic Committee Senior Representative Smt Nita Ambani ji and team IOC. CM Eknath ji Shinde, Minister Sanjay Bansode senior GoM officials were present. Our culture believes in 'Atithi Devo Bhava' and I am sure our warm hospitality will leave a lasting impression", Fadnavis wrote in an 'X' post.
"Maharashtra is not only the financial, industrial, and entertainment capital of Bharat but also has a deep passion for sports. The 'Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Pune' offers excellent facilities for athletes. As India's financial hub, Mumbai will be hosting the upcoming 'Youth and Summer Olympic Games. The Maharashtra government is taking the lead in establishing the nation's first-ever Olympic Stadium in Pune", he added.
Meanwhile, the Deputy CM also assured the IOC officials of complete support from the Maharashtra government.
"Wishing this session to be a grand success and may this be the most historic and memorable one!" Fadnavis further said.
The 141st session of the IOC is going to be held between October 15-17 in Mumbai.
Earlier on Tuesday, Reliance Industries Chairman, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation hosted International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach at their residence.

Also Read

Int'l Olympic Day celebrations in Dibrugarh to witness mega jogging event

IOC awards Olympic Order to WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus

Sports leaders meet amid uncertainty over Russians playing Olympics 2024

Oppn misused wrestlers: Yogeshwar Dutt on scuffle between wrestlers, Police

IOA replaces all four deputy chefs de mission nominated by previous regime

Nita, Mukesh Ambani host IOC President Thomas Bach at their residence

Australian Open 2024: Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, Wozniacki set to return

CWC 2023: Mitchell Santner bowls New Zealand to victory against Netherlands

Cricket may return to Olympics for LA 2028 games, IOC to decide on Sunday

Global Olympic body, Reliance sign pact to promote sports values in India

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra International Olympic Committee sports

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 7:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveNavratri IRCTC Tour PackageTriumph Scrambler 400 XGold-Silver PriceHCLTech Q2 previewDelhi Police Traffic Advisory | World Cup 2023IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

CM KCR to address 41 public rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound TelanganaRajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updatesWorld Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees CelsiusUP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin GuptaIMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon