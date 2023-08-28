Proud moment: 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra's father brims with pride

Confirmation

Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 9:28 AM IST
After the 'golden boy of Indian athletics' won the men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, the father of Neeraj Chopra, Satish Kumar said that the event was a proud moment for the country.
Speaking to ANI on India's first gold medal at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, the athlete's father Satish Kumar said, "This is a very proud moment for our country as we got a gold medal in the World Championship as well. We will celebrate once Neeraj comes back to India."
Visuals show the athlete's father brimming with pride, as relatives and friends pour in their wishes and congratulatory messages.
 

This is Neeraj's second medal at the World Championships after he secured a silver last year. Before his two medals, India's last medalist was Anju Bobby George back in the 2003 World Championships, getting a bronze for the women's long jump.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 9:28 AM IST

