Proud moment: 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra's father brims with pride

After the 'golden boy of Indian athletics' won the men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, the father of Neeraj Chopra, Satish Kumar said that the event was a proud moment for the country.

Speaking to ANI on India's first gold medal at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, the athlete's father Satish Kumar said, "This is a very proud moment for our country as we got a gold medal in the World Championship as well. We will celebrate once Neeraj comes back to India."

Visuals show the athlete's father brimming with pride, as relatives and friends pour in their wishes and congratulatory messages.



#WATCH | Panipat, Haryana: On Neeraj Chopra's gold medal at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, his father Satish Kumar says, "This is a golden moment for our family, our village and the entire country. His golden medal is a joyous moment for the country..." pic.twitter.com/2RdvJ2vvKh

This is Neeraj's second medal at the World Championships after he secured a silver last year. Before his two medals, India's last medalist was Anju Bobby George back in the 2003 World Championships, getting a bronze for the women's long jump.