Selection trials: Bajrang Punia, others wrestlers move Delhi HC against WFI

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vines Phogat and Satyawrat Kadiyan have moved the Delhi High Court against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) decision to conduct selection trials for the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships 2024 and Asian Olympic Games Qualifier Wrestling Tournament.

The plea stated that the suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is conducting selection trials for the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships 2024 and Asian Olympic Games Qualifier Wrestling Tournament notified through its circular dated February 26, 2024, against the directives of the Ad-Hoc Committee for Wrestling Federation of India by Indian Olympic Association and Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

The petitioners claim that they, along with numerous other athletes, have been selectively targeted and harassed by WFI for being evidently vocal, outspoken and critical of WFI's blatant illegalities and corrupt malpractices including but not limited to allegations of sexual harassment by Federation office bearers.

WFI, a National Sports Federation duly recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affiars and Sports held its elections on December 21, 2023. Immediately after the elections on December 21, 2023, the Ministry issued an order on December 24, 2023, abstaining the Executive Committee if WFI from carrying out any activities about managing and administering the day-to-day activities of the Federation.

The same order on December 24, 2023, further directed the Indian Olympic Association to constitute an Ad-Hoc Committee to manage and control the affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India including the selection of athletes, making entries for the participation of sportspersons in international events, holding of sporting activities, etc. with immediate effect, until further orders.

Plea further stated that despite clear directions to WFI by Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Olympic Association of India, the incumbent executive body of WFI had always acted illegally and overstepped the directives against the principles of National Sports Development Code-2011, r/w Judgment passed August 16, 2022 and contrary to the interest of wrestling athletes.

Petitioners seek direction to the ad-hoc committee to continue administering the day-to-day affairs and management of WFI or in the alternative, Appoint an Administrator who is preferably a Retd. Judge of the Supreme Court or a Retd. Judge of the High Court to take over the affairs and management of the WFI to ensure that the Olympic Association of India follows a time-bound proposed road map to restructure and reconstitute Respondent WFI.