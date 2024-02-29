Olympics 2024: Parul among ones to watch out for - Anju Bobby George

Sensex (    %)
                        
So far, nine Indian track-and-field athletes have qualified for the Games in July and August, with defending gold- medalists Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena making the cut in javelin throw.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 9:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Athletics Federation of India vice-president Anju Bobby George on Wednesday said Asian Games gold-winning steeplechase runner Parul Chaudhary is among the ones to watch out for at this year's Paris Olympics where she expecting more than one medal in javelin throw.
So far, nine Indian track-and-field athletes have qualified for the Games in July-August with defending gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena making the cut in javelin throw.
Chaudhary shot into limelight with a gold in the 5000m and a silver in 3000m steeplechase events of the Hangzhou Asian Games last year. The 28-year-old is the first Indian to clock less than nine minutes in the 3000m women's steeplechase.
"A bunch of athletes are performing really well in the international arena from athletics. We are aiming for three (medals) in javelin," she told PTI Video on the sidelines of Bharat Sports Science Conclave in New Delhi on Wednesday.
 
"Then we have long jumpers, we have triple jumpers, steeplechase runner Parul Chaudhary is among the ones to watch out for but a lot cannot be predicted about the Olympics," she added.
A legend in her own right, who won a trailblazing world championship bronze in long jump, George said she is mighty pleased with how technology has been incorporated to improve training of athletes.
"A game-changer I can say, nothing was like this in our time, the changes that are happening in Indian sports, and sports science is playing a big role in every athlete's career.
"Every athlete is challenging his body, he needs recovery and treatment, and it was not there in India (in the past), but now we are aiming for the Olympics. We are talking about sports science, doping issues, recovery and training, so it is a game changer I can say," she said.
The other Indian athletes to have qualified for the Paris Games so far are Avinash Sable (men's 3000m steeplechase), Akashdeep Singh, Vikas Singh and Paramjeet Singh Bisht (men's 20km walk), Priyanka Goswami (women's 20km walk), and Murali Sreeshankar (men's long jump).

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 9:22 AM IST

