Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Lewis Hamilton kept his Ferrari move so quiet even his parents didn't know

The British driver rocked the F1 world when it was announced on Feb. 1 that he was joining the Italian manufacturer next year, despite signing a new contract with Mercedes last summer

Lewis Hamilton to leave Mercedes. Photo: X

Lewis Hamilton to leave Mercedes. Photo: X

AP Bahrain
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Formula 1 great Lewis Hamilton kept his Ferrari move so closely guarded that he didn't even tell his parents until the day it was announced.
The British driver rocked the F1 world when it was announced on Feb. 1 he was joining the Italian manufacturer next year, despite signing a new contract with Mercedes last summer.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
I didn't speak to anybody. I didn't tell my parents till the day of it being announced. So, no one knew," Hamilton told a BBC podcast.
I really wanted to do it for myself. Ultimately, I had to find out what would be the best for me.
It then emerged that the two-year deal penned with Mercedes and announced last August was actually for one year with an option for a second year, which Hamilton did not take.
Hamilton informed Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff of his decision to leave only the day before over breakfast at Wolff's home. They have become close friends over the years after Hamilton joined Mercedes from McLaren in 2013.
The 39-year-old Hamilton and Michael Schumacher have a record seven F1 titles each, and Hamilton is the outright leader with 103 race wins and 104 pole positions.
Hamilton has spoken in the past of the lure of racing with Ferrari, where Schumacher won five of his world titles.
I mean, the opportunity just popped up and I was like, OK, I've got to think for a second,'" Hamilton said. (But) I didn't have a lot of time to think and I had to just go with my gut feeling and I decided to take the opportunity.
Hamilton begins his last season with Mercedes on Saturday at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.
His last win was at the Saudi Arabian GP in the penultimate race of the 2021 campaign, where Max Verstappen won the first of his three straight titles with Red Bull.

Also Read

Hamilton's team switch: Ferrari gambles on new red storm for 2025 F1 season

'Ferrari' movie gets 7.5 min standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

Why is Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes, and where will he be heading now?

Lewis Hamilton says it feels 'surreal' to enter his last season at Mercedes

China's BYD unveils 1st supercar Yangwang U9, rival to Ferrari, Lamborghini

It was becoming suffocating: Hockey India CEO Elena Norman on resignation

WFI invites Bajrang, Vinesh, retired Sakshi to appear for national trials

Bring a law to free sports from politicians, bureaucrats: Gopichand

FIH Pro League: India end home leg on winning note, beat Ireland 4-0

It makes sense for IOC to give 2036 Olympics to India, says Anurag Thakur

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Formula One Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Formula One

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LivePankaj Udhas DeathRajya Sabha polls LIVECrakk Box Office Collection Day 4Gold Price TodayBade Miyan Chote MiyanBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon