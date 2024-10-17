Business Standard
Top Indian paddlers all set to take part in UTT National Ranking TT

With the top-ranked Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra missing the tournament, the stage is open for the likes of Diya Chitale to shine again

Press Trust of India Margao
India's top paddlers including Manav Thakkar, G Sathiyan, Ahyika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee will be in action in the season's second UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships beginning here on Friday.

In the senior men's side, the top-seeded Manav, fresh from a stellar performance at the Astana Asian Championships, will lead the charge alongside Sathiyan (PSPB) and Manush Shah (RBI).

Both Achanta Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai have decided to skip the event.

In the women's section, Ayhika and Sutirtha, who created history by winning a women's doubles medal and contributed to India's bronze-medal finish in team events of the Asian Championships, will look to extend their winning streak.

 

With the top-ranked Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra missing the tournament, the stage is open for the likes of Diya Chitale to shine again.

The tournament will also feature competitions in U-19, U-17, U-15 and U-13 categories.


First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

