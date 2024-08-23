US Open men's and women's singles winners list, Check the full list

The final Grand Slam tournament of the year, the US Open 2024, has commenced. The hard-court tennis tournament, which is currently in its qualifier stage, takes place in Queens, New York, every year to crown the Grand Slam champion.
Many different faces have lifted the prestigious title in the past. While the women’s singles event has been dominated by the likes of Billie Jean King and Serena Williams, the men’s singles saw some of the greatest tennis players lift the trophy as well.
The likes of Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic have taken turns to lift the elusive trophy over the years.
Here is the full list of US Open men's and women's singles tournaments -
|US Open men’s and women’s singles winners list
|Men’s singles Winner
|Women’s singles winner
|Year
|Arthur Ashe
|Virginia Wade
|1968
|Rod Laver
|Margaret Court
|1969
|Ken Rosewall
|Margaret Court
|1970
|Stan Smith
|Billie Jean King
|1971
|Ilie Năstase
|Billie Jean King
|1972
|John Newcombe
|Margaret Court
|1973
|Jimmy Connors
|Billie Jean King
|1974
|Manuel Orantes
|Chris Evert
|1975
|Jimmy Connors
|Chris Evert
|1976
|Guillermo Vilas
|Chris Evert
|1977
|Jimmy Connors
|Chris Evert
|1978
|John McEnroe
|Tracy Austin
|1979
|John McEnroe
|Chris Evert
|1980
|John McEnroe
|Tracy Austin
|1981
|Jimmy Connors
|Chris Evert
|1982
|Jimmy Connors
|Martina Navratilova
|1983
|John McEnroe
|Martina Navratilova
|1984
|Ivan Lendl
|Hana Mandlíková
|1985
|Ivan Lendl
|Martina Navratilova
|1986
|Ivan Lendl
|Martina Navratilova
|1987
|Mats Wilander
|Steffi Graf
|1988
|Boris Becker
|Steffi Graf
|1989
|Pete Sampras
|Gabriela Sabatini
|1990
|Stefan Edberg
|Monica Seles
|1991
|Stefan Edberg
|Monica Seles
|1992
|Pete Sampras
|Steffi Graf
|1993
|Andre Agassi
|Arantxa Sánchez Vicario
|1994
|Pete Sampras
|Steffi Graf
|1995
|Pete Sampras
|Steffi Graf
|1996
|Patrick Rafter
|Martina Hingis
|1997
|Patrick Rafter
|Lindsay Davenport
|1998
|Andre Agassi
|Serena Williams
|1999
|Marat Safin
|Venus Williams
|2000
|Lleyton Hewitt
|Venus Williams
|2001
|Pete Sampras
|Serena Williams
|2002
|Andy Roddick
|Justine Henin
|2003
|Roger Federer
|Svetlana Kuznetsova
|2004
|Roger Federer
|Kim Clijsters
|2005
|Roger Federer
|Maria Sharapova
|2006
|Roger Federer
|Justine Henin
|2007
|Roger Federer
|Serena Williams
|2008
|Juan Martín del Potro
|Kim Clijsters
|2009
|Rafael Nadal
|Kim Clijsters
|2010
|Novak Djokovic
|Samantha Stosur
|2011
|Andy Murray
|Serena Williams
|2012
|Rafael Nadal
|Serena Williams
|2013
|Marin Čilić
|Serena Williams
|2014
|Novak Djokovic
|Flavia Pennetta
|2015
|Stan Wawrinka
|Angelique Kerber
|2016
|Rafael Nadal
|Sloane Stephens
|2017
|Novak Djokovic
|Naomi Osaka
|2018
|Rafael Nadal
|Bianca Andreescu
|2019
|Dominic Thiem
|Naomi Osaka
|2020
|Daniil Medvedev
|Emma Raducanu
|2021
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Iga Swiatek
|2022
|Novak Djokovic
|Coco Gauff
|2023