US Open men's and women's singles winners list, Check the full list

There have been a lot of different faces who have lifted the elusive title for themselves in the past.

US Open full winners list

US Open full winners list

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 5:59 PM IST
The final Grand Slam tournament of the year, the US Open 2024, has commenced. The hard-court tennis tournament, which is currently in its qualifier stage, takes place in Queens, New York, every year to crown the Grand Slam champion.
 
Many different faces have lifted the prestigious title in the past. While the women’s singles event has been dominated by the likes of Billie Jean King and Serena Williams, the men’s singles saw some of the greatest tennis players lift the trophy as well.

The likes of Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic have taken turns to lift the elusive trophy over the years. 
Here is the full list of US Open men's and women's singles tournaments -

US Open men’s and women’s singles winners list
Men’s singles Winner Women’s singles winner Year
Arthur Ashe Virginia Wade 1968
Rod Laver Margaret Court 1969
Ken Rosewall Margaret Court 1970
Stan Smith Billie Jean King 1971
Ilie Năstase Billie Jean King 1972
John Newcombe Margaret Court 1973
Jimmy Connors Billie Jean King 1974
Manuel Orantes Chris Evert 1975
Jimmy Connors Chris Evert 1976
Guillermo Vilas Chris Evert 1977
Jimmy Connors Chris Evert 1978
John McEnroe Tracy Austin 1979
John McEnroe Chris Evert 1980
John McEnroe Tracy Austin 1981
Jimmy Connors Chris Evert 1982
Jimmy Connors Martina Navratilova 1983
John McEnroe Martina Navratilova 1984
Ivan Lendl Hana Mandlíková 1985
Ivan Lendl Martina Navratilova 1986
Ivan Lendl Martina Navratilova 1987
Mats Wilander Steffi Graf 1988
Boris Becker Steffi Graf 1989
Pete Sampras Gabriela Sabatini 1990
Stefan Edberg Monica Seles 1991
Stefan Edberg Monica Seles 1992
Pete Sampras Steffi Graf 1993
Andre Agassi Arantxa Sánchez Vicario 1994
Pete Sampras Steffi Graf 1995
Pete Sampras Steffi Graf 1996
Patrick Rafter Martina Hingis 1997
Patrick Rafter Lindsay Davenport 1998
Andre Agassi Serena Williams 1999
Marat Safin Venus Williams 2000
Lleyton Hewitt Venus Williams 2001
Pete Sampras Serena Williams 2002
Andy Roddick Justine Henin 2003
Roger Federer Svetlana Kuznetsova 2004
Roger Federer Kim Clijsters 2005
Roger Federer Maria Sharapova 2006
Roger Federer Justine Henin 2007
Roger Federer Serena Williams 2008
Juan Martín del Potro Kim Clijsters 2009
Rafael Nadal Kim Clijsters 2010
Novak Djokovic Samantha Stosur 2011
Andy Murray Serena Williams 2012
Rafael Nadal Serena Williams 2013
Marin Čilić Serena Williams 2014
Novak Djokovic Flavia Pennetta 2015
Stan Wawrinka Angelique Kerber 2016
Rafael Nadal Sloane Stephens 2017
Novak Djokovic Naomi Osaka 2018
Rafael Nadal Bianca Andreescu 2019
Dominic Thiem Naomi Osaka 2020
Daniil Medvedev Emma Raducanu 2021
Carlos Alcaraz Iga Swiatek 2022
Novak Djokovic Coco Gauff 2023

 

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

