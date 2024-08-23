US Open men's and women's singles winners list, Check the full list

The final Grand Slam tournament of the year, the US Open 2024, has commenced. The hard-court tennis tournament, which is currently in its qualifier stage, takes place in Queens, New York, every year to crown the Grand Slam champion.



Many different faces have lifted the prestigious title in the past. While the women’s singles event has been dominated by the likes of Billie Jean King and Serena Williams, the men’s singles saw some of the greatest tennis players lift the trophy as well.



The likes of Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic have taken turns to lift the elusive trophy over the years.