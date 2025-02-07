Business Standard

What are the new rules in Badminton's proposed 3x15 scoring system?

The 3x15 system the global Badminton body is ready to implement is expected to create more exciting and close matches.

Badminton

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

To enhance the appeal of badminton and make matches more dynamic, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) will trial a new 3x15 scoring system in select competitions for a period of at least six months, starting in April this year. This trial aims to attract a new audience and shorten match durations compared to the current 3x21 format used in competitions.
 
The 3x15 Scoring System
 
The BWF’s analysis of match data from major championships and World Tour events over several years led to the decision to experiment with the 3x15 format. Various scoring systems were evaluated, including the current 3x21 system, a variation with 2x21 points and a first-to-11 third game, and a 5x11 system. After considering these options, the BWF Council chose the 3x15 system, which is seen as the best balance for the sport.  ALSO READ: Delhi HC overturns taekwondo DOC's removal by IOA over result fixing
 
Why 3x15?
 
The 3x15 system is expected to create more exciting and close matches. Here’s why:
 
1. Faster Games: With fewer points per game compared to the 3x21 format, games reach the thrilling end points faster, making them more engaging for spectators.
   
2. Higher Excitement Factor: The shorter format increases the probability that each point will be more exciting, as players will need to be on the offensive more often to win.
 
3. Better Scheduling: Shorter matches make it easier to schedule more games within a shorter time frame, which keeps fan interest alive while improving player health and longevity.
 
4. More Consistency: The 3x15 system has been shown to create more consistent match lengths compared to the 5x11 format, providing a more predictable rhythm for both players and fans.  ALSO READ: Liverpool thrashes Tottenham 4-0 to reach League Cup final vs Newcastle
 
BWF’s Scoring Evolution Over the Years
 
The BWF has been experimenting with scoring systems for many years, evolving from the original format of 3x15 to 5x7, then to the 3x21 system. Under the early scoring system, matches were played in a best-of-three format with 15 points for men’s and all doubles events and 11 points for women’s events. In 2002, the 5x7 format was briefly used before the shift to the current 3x21 system in 2006.
 
The 5x11 Experiment
 
In addition to the 3x15 and 3x21 systems, the BWF tested the 5x11 scoring system on an experimental basis in 2014. Though it garnered some attention, it was not widely accepted, and in 2021, the proposal failed to gather enough votes to be adopted permanently.  What is the reaction on the new system? 

The initial response from the Guwahati camp is in favor of maintaining the current system on the circuit. On Thursday, BAI Secretary General Sanjay Mishra gathered feedback, revealing that while players are open to a different format for leagues, they prefer the existing system for major tour events. According to Mishra, the players feel that a 15-point game doesn't provide sufficient time.  Indian shuttler HS Prannoy also had a say on how older players like him would benefit from the system. "As someone who's over 30 and focusing on recovery, a shorter format might be beneficial. However, what Viktor (Axelsen) mentioned on Twitter about having a longer window, especially for Super 1000 events like All England, is far more crucial. The BWF should treat these events like Grand Slams. We're falling behind in this regard, and extending the timeline for the major events – from Sunday to Sunday – is a reasonable request."

 
 

Topics : Badminton sports

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

