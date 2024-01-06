Sensex (    %)
                        
Yuki Bhambri-Robin Haase pair loses in Brisbane International semifinals

India's Yuki Bhambri and his Dutch partner Robin Haase on The eight-seeded Indo-Dutch pair lost 3-6, 7-6, 9-11 to their second-seeded opponents in the match that lasted one hour and 40 minutes

EDMONTON : India's Yuki Bhambri returns the ball against Canada's Brayden Schnur during Davis Cup singles tennis tournament action in Edmonton, Alberta. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Brisbane
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 10:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Yuki Bhambri and his Dutch partner Robin Haase on Saturday lost their semifinal match against the duo of Lloyd Glasspool of England and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands in the Brisbane International ATP Tour tournament.
The eight-seeded Indo-Dutch pair lost 3-6, 7-6, 9-11 to their second seeded opponents in the match that lasted one hour and 40 minutes.
The Bhambri-Haase duo had beaten the American pair of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow in straight sets -- 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6) -- in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Last year, the 31-year-old Bhambri from New Delhi won his maiden ATP title at the Mallorca Championships doubles competition, partnering with South African Lloyd Harris.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 10:11 PM IST

