PKL 2024 auction: Full list of sold players in Pro Kabaddi League season 11

Day 1 of the PKL 2024 auction witnessed a record-breaking night, with a total of four players crossing the one crore mark. On the first day of the two-day auction, a total of 24 players went under the hammer in two categories. Category A consisted of eight players, while Category B consisted of 16 players. Out of the 24 players on Day 1, 20 were sold, while four went unsold.
Sachin Tanwar became the most expensive player of PKL 2024 with a total salary of Rs 2.15 crore. He will now be seen playing for Tamil Thalaivas. Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh was the second costliest player of the night. He was bought by Haryana Steelers for Rs 2.07 crore. Pawan Sehrawat was retained by Telugu Titans for Rs 1.725 crore, who used their Final Bid Match (FBM) card to keep the services of the Indian skipper.
In the most economical purchase of the night, Bengal Warriors secured the services of PKL’s most successful defender Fazel Atrachali for just Rs 50 lakh, while Bengaluru Bulls signed PKL’s most successful raider Pardeep Narwal for Rs 70 lakh.
Full list of sold players in the PKL 2024 auction
|Player
|Team
|Salary
|Sachin
|Tamil Thalaivas
|2.15 crore
|Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh
|Haryana Steelers
|2.07 crore
|Guman Singh
|Gujarat Giants
|1.97 crore
|Pawan Sehrawat
|Telugu Titans (FBM)
|1.725 crore
|Bharat
|UP Yoddhas
|1.30 crore
|Maninder Singh
|Bengal Warriors (FBM)
|1.15 crore
|Ajinkya Ashok Pawar
|Bengaluru Bulls
|1.107 crore
|Sunil Kumar
|U Mumba
|1.015 crore
|Manjeet
|U Mumba
|0.8 crore
|Pardeep Narwal
|Bengaluru Bulls
|0.7 crore
|Krishan Dhull
|Telugu Titans
|0.7 crore
|Shubham Shinde
|Patna Pirates
|0.7 crore
|Surjeet Singh
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|0.6 crore
|Fazel Atrachali
|Bengal Warriors
|0.5 crore
|Sahul Kumar
|UP Yoddhas
|0.3 crore
|Siddharth Sirish Desai
|Dabang Delhi
|0.26 crore
|Ashish
|Dabang Delhi
|0.235 crore.
|Mohit
|Puneri Paltan
|0.2 crore
|Sombir
|Gujarat Giants
|0.2 crore
|Vijay Malik
|Telugu Titans
|0.2 crore