PKL 2024 auction: Full list of sold players in Pro Kabaddi League season 11

Day 1 of the PKL 2024 auction witnessed a record-breaking night, with a total of four players crossing the one crore mark. On the first day of the two-day auction, a total of 24 players went under the hammer in two categories. Category A consisted of eight players, while Category B consisted of 16 players. Out of the 24 players on Day 1, 20 were sold, while four went unsold.

Sachin Tanwar became the most expensive player of PKL 2024 with a total salary of Rs 2.15 crore. He will now be seen playing for Tamil Thalaivas. Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh was the second costliest player of the night. He was bought by Haryana Steelers for Rs 2.07 crore. Pawan Sehrawat was retained by Telugu Titans for Rs 1.725 crore, who used their Final Bid Match (FBM) card to keep the services of the Indian skipper.