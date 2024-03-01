Check Pro Kabaddi League winners list, runner-ups and winning captains

The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 has reached its finale, and Friday, March 1 will be the day which will give a new winner to the league for the first time since 2021 when Dabang Delhi KC lifted the trophy for the first time. A new winner will be crowned as the two teams in the final—Puneri Paltan and the Haryana Steelers—have never won the league in its previous nine seasons.

So who has won the league? Here's the list of the winners of the first nine seasons of the PKL.

Patna Pirates- Won in Seasons 3, 4 and 2015

The Patna Pirates are the most successful team in the league with three titles. They had made it to the semi-final of this season as well, before losing to Puneri Paltan in the final. The Pirates have won the season thrice, twice in the same year.

The Patna-based side won their first title in 2016 when the league was held in the winters of 2015 and 2016. They beat the then-defending champions U Mumba in the final. In the same year of 2016, the league was also held in the summer in June, and the Pirates completed a double by beating the inaugural winners Jaipur Pink Panthers in the final.

The Pirates then became the first and the only team till now to complete the treble but also score a hat-trick of championship wins when they won the title in 2017 as well. Gujarat Fortune Giants, who were introduced to the league in that very season, made it to the final where they were beaten by the Pirates 55-38.

Jaipur Pink Panthers- Winners of Season 1 and 9

The Pink Panthers from Jaipur won the inaugural season of the PKL by beating U Mumba under the captaincy of Naveen Kumar in 2014. The final scoreline read 35-24 in favour of the team from Jaipur. However, they were unable to replicate the performance in the next seven seasons before eventually winning the league again in 2023, which was the ninth season. They beat another team from Maharashtra, this time the Puneri Paltan 33-29, to lift the trophy.

U Mumba- Season 2 Winners

U Mumba made it to the final of three seasons back-to-back at the start of the league. However, they were able to win only the second one in 2015 where Anup Kumar's side got the better of Manjeet Chillar-led Bengaluru Bulls in the final 36-30.

Bengaluru Bulls- Season 6 Winners

The Bulls, who reached the final in season 2, then again made it to the final in season 6 in 2018. This time around they managed to secure the title for the first and only time till now. They beat Gujarat Fortune Giants 38-33 in the final held at NSCI Dome in Mumbai.

Bengal Warriors- Winners of Season 7

The Bengal Warriors were one of the most unexpected winners in the 2019 edition of the league, which was also the last one before Covid-19 struck. They had a stellar season, finishing second in the points table after Dabang Delhi. They beat U Mumba in the semi-final and then replicated the same effort in the final by beating Delhi 39-34 in the final held at The Arena in Ahmedabad.

Dabang Delhi - Winners of Season 8

Dabang Delhi improved themselves in the first season post-Covid, which was the 2021-22 season of the PKL. They made it to the final once again and this time around beat the three-time champions Patna Pirates to lift their maiden trophy. In the final held at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield, Bengaluru, the Delhi side emerged victorious with a thrilling scoreline of 37-36.



PKL Winners List



Season Final Winning Final Venue No. of Teams Winner Result Runner-up Captain I- 2014 Jaipur Pink Panthers 35–24

SD = 11

Report U Mumba Navneet Gautam National Sports Club of India, Mumbai 8 II- 2015 U Mumba 36–30

SD = 6

Report Bengaluru Bulls Anup Kumar Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, Mumbai III- 2016-January Window Patna Pirates 31–28

SD = 3

Report U Mumba Sandeep Narwal Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi IV- 2016- June Window Patna Pirates 37–29

SD = 8

Report Jaipur Pink Panthers Dharmaraj Cheralathan Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad V- 2017 Patna Pirates 55–38

SD = 17

Report Gujarat Fortune Giants Pradeep Narwal Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai 12

VI- 2018 Bengaluru Bulls 38–33

SD = 5

Report Gujarat Fortune Giants Rohit Kumar Dome @ NSCI, Mumbai

VII- 2019 Bengal Warriors 39–34

SD = 5

Report Dabang Delhi Maninder Singh The Arena, Ahmedabad

VIII-2021 Dabang Delhi 37–36

SD = 1

Report Patna Pirates Joginder Narwal Sheraton Grand Whitefield, Bengaluru

IX-2022 Jaipur Pink Panthers 33–29

SD = 4

Report Puneri Paltan Sunil Kumar Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, Mumbai