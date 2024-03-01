PKL 2024 final: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan live match time streaming

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 final: Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers at 8 PM IST on March 1.

In the grand finale of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024, Haryana Steelers will lock horns Puneri Paltan at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex, Gachibowli, Hyderabad today. Pro Kabaddi is set to see a new champion this season. While Puneri Paltna will look to shed the disappoint of previous season when they lost in the PKL final to Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Puneri Paltan team news

Puneri Paltan had a tremendous outing in the PKL 2024, being at the top of the leaderboard through the entire season. Along with the strong performance of their skipper Aslam Inamdar, the whole team has contributed to their success this season. A lot of the credit also goes to their defensive stalwart Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh as well as their supporting raiders Mohit Goyat and Pankaj Mohite.



Puneri Paltan squad S.No. Player Name Retained/Bought Country Category Position/Role 1 Pankaj Mohite Retained India Retained Young player Raider 2 Mohit Goyat Retained India Retained Young player Raider 3 Akash Shinde Retained India Retained Young player Raider 4 Aditya Shinde Retained India Existing NYP Right Cover 5 Sanket Sawant Retained India Retained Young player Left Cover 6 Abhinesh Nadarajan Retained India Elite Retained player Right Cover 7 Badal Singh Retained India Existing NYP Left Corner 8 Gaurav Khatri Retained India Elite Retained player Right Corner 9 Aslam Inamdar Retained India Retained Young player All-Rounder 10 Nitin R Bought as NYP India NYP Raider 11 Vaibhav Kamble Bought as NYP India NYP Left Corner 12 Dadaso Pujari Bought as NYP India NYP Right Corner 13 Tushar Dattaray Bought as NYP India NYP Right Cover 14 Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh Bought in Auction Iran A All-rounder 15 Vahid Rezaeimher Bought in Auction Iran C Defender 16 Ahmed Mustafa Enamdar Bought in Auction India D Left Cover 17 Ishwar Pandit Bought in Auction India D Right Corner 18 Hardeep Bought in Auction India D Right Cover

Haryana Steelers team news

Meanwhile, having impressed all with their performances this season, the Haryana Steelers are well-deserved finalists. Led ably by young skipper Jaideep Dahiya and coached by three-time finalist Manpreet Singh, the Haryana Steelers have a young breed of Kabaddi players who have worked hard to earn their spot in the final.

Haryana Steelers full squad for PKL 2024 final S.No. Player Name Retained/Bought Country Position/Role Price 1 K. Prapanjan Retained India Raider - 2 Vinay Retained India Raider - 3 Jaideep Dahiya Retained India Left Cover - 4 Mohit Nandal Retained India Right Cover - 5 Monu Hooda Retained India Right Corner - 6 Naveen Kundu Retained India Left Corner - 7 Harsh Retained India Left Cover - 8 Sunny Sehrawat Retained India Right Cover - 9 Shivam Patare Bought as NYP India Raider - 10 Vishal Tate Bought as NYP India Raider - 11 NS Jayasoorya Bought as NYP India Raider - 12 Hardeep Ranbir Bought as NYP India Left Corner - 13 Siddharth Desai Bought in Auction India Raider 1 Crores 14 Chandran Ranjit Bought in Auction India Raider 62 Lakhs 15 Hasan Balbool Bought in Auction Iraq Raider 13 Lakhs 16 Ghanshyam Magar Bought in Auction India Raider 13 Lakhs 17 Rahul Sethpal Bought in Auction India Right Corner 40.70 Lakhs 18 Himanshu Choudhary Bought in Auction India Left Corner 9 Lakhs 19 Ravindra Chouhan Bought in Auction India Right Corner 9 Lakhs 20 Mohit Bought in Auction India Left Corner 13 Lakhs 21 Ashish Bought in Auction India

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Head to head

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 final: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan live match time, streaming

When will PKL 2024 final take place?

The final of Pro Kabaddi league 2024 will take place on March 1, 2024.

Which teams sealed the berth for PKL 2024?

Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan will lock horns in the final of PKL 2024.

At what time Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan final match begin in Pro Kabaddi?

The Haryana vs Pune PKL final match will begin at 8 PM IST on March 1.

Which TV channels will live telecast Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltna final match of PKL 2024?

Star Sports will live telecast Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan final match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan final match in India?

Kabaddi fans can watch the live streaming of PKL final match between Steelers and Paltan on Disney+hotstar.