PKL 2024 matchday 10 LIVE UPDATES: Panthers vs Thalaivas at 8 pm, Yoddhas vs Giants at 9 pm
All four teams in action today are coming fresh off a loss in their last game
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 will continue its journey with matchday ten action at Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Saturday, October 27. Two matches are scheduled today, with Jaipur Pink Panthers taking on Tamil Thalaivas in the first game, while in the second game, hosts UP Yoddhas will go up against Gujarat Giants.
In the first match of the night, Arjun Deshwal’s Jaipur Pink Panthers and Sachin Tanwar’s Tamil Thalaivas will try to get back to winning ways, as both teams, after winning their first games, lost their last one, ending their winning streak. Both teams have a strong and balanced side with raiders and defenders working in sync and are guaranteed to have a nail-biter on Saturday.
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Playing 7
Jaipur Pink Panthers Playing 7 (probable): Arjun Deshwal, Vikash Kandola, Abhijeet Malik, Surjeet Singh, Reza Mirbagheri, Ankush Rathee, Lucky Sharma
Tamil Thalaivas Playing 7 (probable): Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Aasish, Sachin Tanwar, M Abhishek, Narender, Sahil Gulia
PKL 2024 second match on October 27: UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants
Similar to the first match, teams in the second match—Surender Gill’s UP Yoddhas and Neeraj Kumar’s Gujarat Giants—both started their campaign with wins but suffered defeats in their last league games. In terms of team composition, Yoddhas rely more on their raiders, while Giants are cruising on the strength of their defenders. This match will be crucial for both teams, as a win on Saturday will take Yoddhas to the top of the table, while a win for Gujarat will help them break into the top six in the points table.
UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants Playing 7
UP Yoddhas Playing 7 (probable): Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Bhavani Rajput, Bharat, Sahul Kumar, Sumit
Gujarat Giants Playing 7 (probable): Guman Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, Sombir, Neeraj Kumar, Balaji D, Rohit
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will telecast the PKL 2024 matches live in India on October 27.
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details
PKL 2024 matches on October 27 will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.
Check the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live score updates here
7:15 PM
PKL 2024 October 27 LIVE UPDATES: Captains for today
In today's first match Arjun Deshwal will lead Jaipur Pink Panthers against Sachin Tanwar's Tamil Thalaivas. In the second match Surender Gill will lead UP Yoddhas against Neeraj Kumar's Gujarat Giants.
7:01 PM
PKL 2024 October 27 LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of PKL 2024 October 27 matches. In the first match, Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Tamil Thalaivas before UP Yoddhas and Gujarat Giants lock horns in the second match. All four teams have lost their last match and will look to get back to winning ways. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Oct 27 2024 | 7:01 PM IST