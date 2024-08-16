PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Neeraj and Sajjin are set to go under hammer on day 2

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 auction is set to continue at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai on August 16. Day 2 of the auction will feature players from Category C and Category D going under the hammer.

Day 2 of the auction will also include 500 university players from the Khelo India Youth Games, classified under Category D, along with other players like Sajjin Chandrasekhar, Md Nabibakhsh, Neeraj Kumar, among others.

The three-time champions, Patna Pirates, will have the largest remaining purse on Friday, with a total of Rs 2.85 crore, followed by Dabang Delhi with a remaining purse of Rs 2.16 crore. Tamil Thalaivas will have the smallest purse on Day 2, with just Rs 41.94 lakh left in their account.