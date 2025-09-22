PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Gujarat vs Bengaluru underway; Tamil vs UP up next
The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 action continues as Tamil Thalaivas gear up for their third straight outing, this time against the UP Yoddhas in Match 46
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Match Day 23 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 promises another action-packed evening at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. The opening clash will see Gujarat Giants eyeing a return to form when they meet Bengaluru Bulls. Later, fans can look forward to a fiery southern side, Tamil Thalaivas, locking horns with UP Yoddhas.
Match 1: Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls
Gujarat Giants head into their next Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 fixture under immense pressure, having endured a miserable campaign so far. With five defeats — including three back-to-back losses — Mohammadreza Shadloui’s men have struggled to find any rhythm, both in attack and defence. Their lone bright spot has been raider Rakesh, but the lack of support around him has left the Giants vulnerable. The defensive unit, in particular, has failed to combine as a cohesive force, allowing opponents to dictate terms.
Their upcoming challenge won’t be easy as they take on BC Ramesh’s Bengaluru Bulls on Monday, September 22, 2025. The Bulls have been one of the most impressive sides this season, stringing together four straight victories before slipping in their last outing against Tamil Thalaivas. Determined to bounce back, they will fancy their chances against the struggling Giants.
Bengaluru’s raiding duo of Alireza Mirzaian and Ganesha has been in fine touch, consistently troubling defences, while their backline has looked sharp in key moments. With the Giants’ form in question, the Bulls will aim to exploit their weaknesses and reclaim momentum as the playoff race intensifies.
Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas
The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 action continues as Tamil Thalaivas gear up for their third straight outing, this time against the UP Yoddhas in Match 46. The Thalaivas may have lost to Haryana Steelers in their previous game, but their spirited comeback in the second half was one of their finest performances this season, giving the team much-needed confidence despite the result.
UP Yoddhas, too, are searching for consistency after letting slip a strong start against Bengal Warriorz in their last match. Their inability to hold composure in crucial moments has cost them valuable points, and they will be eager to set the record straight.
Both teams have endured frustrating campaigns so far but have shown glimpses of quality that suggest they are capable of turning things around. With two evenly matched sides looking to rediscover their rhythm, fans can expect a closely fought contest. A win here could prove vital, not just for the standings but also in building momentum for the second half of the tournament.
PKL 2025 September 22 Matches – Live Telecast
The live telecast of the PKL 2025 September 22 matches will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
PKL 2025 September 22 Matches – Live Streaming
The live streaming of the PKL 2025 September 22 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Check all the live updates of the PKL 2025 September 22 matches from Jaipur here.
7:50 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 22: Current points table
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|2
|Puneri Paltan
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|3
|Haryana Steelers
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|4
|Telugu Titans
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|5
|U Mumba
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|6
|Bengaluru Bulls
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|7
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|8
|Tamil Thalaivas
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|9
|U.P. Yoddhas
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|10
|Bengal Warriors
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|11
|Patna Pirates
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|12
|Gujarat Giants
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
7:40 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 22: Match timings
The PKL 2025 September 22 matches will start at 8 PM IST, i.e., 20 minutes from now. Stay tuned to find out all the live updates.
7:29 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 22: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the PKL 2025 September 22 matches. Two more big matches will be on display today, on the fourth day of the Jaipur leg. But who will be the two victorious teams tonight? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 7:30 PM IST