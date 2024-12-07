Business Standard
Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / Tamil Thalaivas beat Gujarat Giants 40-27 in thrilling PKL 2024 match

Tamil Thalaivas beat Gujarat Giants 40-27 in thrilling PKL 2024 match

It was all one-way traffic as Shafaghi scored 13 points and Sourabh Fagare and Himanshu added 7 each. For the Giants, Himanshu Singh finished with 11 points

PKL 2024 highlights

PKL 2024 (Pic: File)

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 9:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Moein Shafaghi produced a fine show as Tamil Thalaivas cruised to a 40-27 victory over Gujarat Giants in one of their biggest wins in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Friday.

It was all one-way traffic as Shafaghi scored 13 points and Sourabh Fagare and Himanshu added 7 each. For the Giants, Himanshu Singh finished with 11 points.

Both sides made a slow start before Tamil Thalaivas pulled away with a three-point lead within the first five minutes. Shafaghi and Himanshu made important contributions for Tamil Thalaivas, who were dominant in the early phase.

Gujarat's defence was finding it tough while the Thalaivas were looking solid in that department. Midway through the first half, it was the Thalaivas who had the upper hand and the lead.

 

As the half wore on, the Thalaivas continued to keep their opponents at bay and then Shafaghi landed an all out on the Giants as well, to stretch the lead to a 9-point one.

The likes of Aashish, Shafaghi and Himanshu were calling the shots for the Thalaivas, who went into the half-time break with the score at 19-8.

More From This Section

Pardeep Narwal

PKL 2024: Bengaluru Bulls hold Gujarat Giants to a draw in a thriller match

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

PKL 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: U Mumba crush Puneri Paltan 43-29; Bengaluru 34-34 Gujarat

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

PKL 2024 matches on Dec 3: Kabaddi match live timings, streaming, telecast

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 points table: Top 5 raiders and defenders

PKL 2024 highlights

PKL 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: Delhi thrash Thalaivas; Patna beat Bengal to go number two on points table

Early in the second half, Shafaghi landed an all out on the Gujarat Giants, which further piled on the pressure. Along with Shafaghi, Aashish and Himanshu also picked up a flurry of points which extended the lead to close to 20 points.

For the Giants, Himanshu Singh did most of the heavy lifting, but didn't find the support from the others. At the half-hour mark, the Gujarat Giants were trailing by 15 points, before Himanshu Singh inflicted an all out on Tamil Thalaivas.

Moments later, Shafaghi went through the Gujarat defence with a three-point raid and also brought up his Super 10.

In the final phase, the Giants did their best to reduce the deficit but the Thalaivas foiled their plans.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PKL 2025 December 6 schedule

PKL 2024, December 6, matches live timings, streaming, and telecast details

PKL 2024 November 16 highlights

PKL 2024: Check out updated points table, top raiders and defenders list

PKL 2024 today's matches

PKL 2024, December 5, matches live timings, streaming, and telecast details

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

PKL 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: Bengal Warriorz stun Haryana 39-32; Telugu Titans 34-33 UP

Sunil Kumar

Pro Kabaddi League 2024: Sunil Kumar becomes most successful PKL captain

Topics : Tamil Thalaivas Gujarat Fortunegiants Pro Kabaddi League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 9:15 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon