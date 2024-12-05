PKL 2024: Check out updated points table, top raiders and defenders list

The ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2024 has become one of the most competitive editions of the tournament so far, as it is already into its final leg of action and will host matchday 47 on Thursday, December 5. None of the teams have either qualified for the playoffs or been officially eliminated. The tussle can be justified by the fact that the points difference between second-placed Patna Pirates (52 points) and eighth-placed Jaipur Pink Panthers (46 points) is only six points. However, if we are to talk about on-the-verge scenarios, Haryana Steelers (62 points) are on the verge of getting the ‘Q’ under their name, while Bengaluru Bulls (19 points) are only one loss away from becoming the first team to get eliminated in PKL 2024.
PKL 2024 Points Table
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Haryana Steelers
|16
|12
|4
|0
|61
|2
|Patna Pirates
|15
|9
|5
|1
|52
|3
|U Mumba
|15
|9
|5
|1
|51
|4
|Telugu Titans
|16
|9
|7
|0
|49
|5
|U.P. Yoddhas
|15
|8
|6
|1
|48
|6
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|15
|7
|6
|2
|48
|7
|Puneri Paltan
|16
|7
|6
|3
|47
|8
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|15
|8
|6
|1
|46
|9
|Tamil Thalaivas
|15
|5
|9
|1
|33
|10
|Bengal Warriors
|15
|5
|8
|2
|31
|11
|Gujarat Giants
|15
|3
|10
|2
|29
|12
|Bengaluru Bulls
|16
|2
|13
|1
|19
PKL 2024: Top Raiders
After matchday 46, Patna Pirates’ Devank is leading the top raiders chart with 194 raid points in 15 games, followed closely by Dabang Delhi’s Ashu Malik (164 raid points) and Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Arjun Deshwal (162 raid points) in second and third spots, respectively.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Raid points
|1
|Devank
|Patna Pirates
|15
|194
|2
|Ashu Malik
|Dabang Delhi
|15
|164
|3
|Arjun Deshwal
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|15
|162
|4
|Vijay Malik
|Telugu Titans
|16
|127
|5
|Ajit Ramesh Chouhan
|U Mumba
|15
|126
|6
|Ayan Lohchab
|Patna Pirates
|15
|121
|7
|Nitin Kumar Dhankhar
|Bengal Warriorz
|14
|118
|7
|Vinay
|Haryana Steelers
|16
|118
|9
|Guman Singh
|Gujarat Giants
|15
|110
|10
|Shivam Anil Patare
|Haryana Steelers
|16
|93
PKL 2024: Top Defenders
While Bengaluru Bulls are overall not doing so well this season, their ₹13 lakh defender, Nitin Rawal, is sending shockwaves, as he is currently the top defender this season with 59 tackle points. Haryana Steelers’ Mohammadreza Shadloui (52 tackle points) and Tamil Thalaivas’ Nitesh Kumar (51 tackle points) are in second and third spots, respectively.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Tackle points
|1
|Nitin Rawal
|Bengaluru Bulls
|16
|59
|2
|Mohammadreza Shadloui
|Haryana Steelers
|16
|52
|3
|Nitesh Kumar
|Tamil Thalaivas
|15
|51
|4
|Sumit Sangwan
|UP Yoddhas
|15
|49
|4
|Rahul Sethpal
|Haryana Steelers
|16
|49
|6
|Gaurav Khatri
|Puneri Paltan
|16
|47
|6
|Ankit Jaglan
|Patna Pirates
|15
|47
|8
|Yogesh Bijender Dahiya
|Dabang Delhi
|14
|46
|8
|Hitesh
|UP Yoddhas
|15
|46
|10
|Fazel Atrachali
|Bengal Warriorz
|15
|44