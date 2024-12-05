Business Standard
PKL 2024: Check out updated points table, top raiders and defenders list

The season six champions, Bengaluru Bulls, led by the league's most successful raider, Pardeep Narwal, are now just one loss away from getting eliminated from the PKL 2024 playoff race

PKL 2024 November 16 highlights

The ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2024 has become one of the most competitive editions of the tournament so far, as it is already into its final leg of action and will host matchday 47 on Thursday, December 5. None of the teams have either qualified for the playoffs or been officially eliminated. The tussle can be justified by the fact that the points difference between second-placed Patna Pirates (52 points) and eighth-placed Jaipur Pink Panthers (46 points) is only six points. However, if we are to talk about on-the-verge scenarios, Haryana Steelers (62 points) are on the verge of getting the ‘Q’ under their name, while Bengaluru Bulls (19 points) are only one loss away from becoming the first team to get eliminated in PKL 2024.
 
 
PKL 2024 Points Table
 
Rank Team Matches Won Lost Tie Points
1 Haryana Steelers 16 12 4 0 61
2 Patna Pirates 15 9 5 1 52
3 U Mumba 15 9 5 1 51
4 Telugu Titans 16 9 7 0 49
5 U.P. Yoddhas 15 8 6 1 48
6 Dabang Delhi K.C. 15 7 6 2 48
7 Puneri Paltan 16 7 6 3 47
8 Jaipur Pink Panthers 15 8 6 1 46
9 Tamil Thalaivas 15 5 9 1 33
10 Bengal Warriors 15 5 8 2 31
11 Gujarat Giants 15 3 10 2 29
12 Bengaluru Bulls 16 2 13 1 19
 
PKL 2024: Top Raiders
 
After matchday 46, Patna Pirates’ Devank is leading the top raiders chart with 194 raid points in 15 games, followed closely by Dabang Delhi’s Ashu Malik (164 raid points) and Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Arjun Deshwal (162 raid points) in second and third spots, respectively. 
Rank Player Team Matches Raid points
1 Devank Patna Pirates 15 194
2 Ashu Malik Dabang Delhi 15 164
3 Arjun Deshwal Jaipur Pink Panthers 15 162
4 Vijay Malik Telugu Titans 16 127
5 Ajit Ramesh Chouhan U Mumba 15 126
6 Ayan Lohchab Patna Pirates 15 121
7 Nitin Kumar Dhankhar Bengal Warriorz 14 118
7 Vinay Haryana Steelers 16 118
9 Guman Singh Gujarat Giants 15 110
10 Shivam Anil Patare Haryana Steelers 16 93
 
PKL 2024: Top Defenders

While Bengaluru Bulls are overall not doing so well this season, their ₹13 lakh defender, Nitin Rawal, is sending shockwaves, as he is currently the top defender this season with 59 tackle points. Haryana Steelers’ Mohammadreza Shadloui (52 tackle points) and Tamil Thalaivas’ Nitesh Kumar (51 tackle points) are in second and third spots, respectively.
 
Rank Player Team Matches Tackle points
1 Nitin Rawal Bengaluru Bulls 16 59
2 Mohammadreza Shadloui Haryana Steelers 16 52
3 Nitesh Kumar Tamil Thalaivas 15 51
4 Sumit Sangwan UP Yoddhas 15 49
4 Rahul Sethpal Haryana Steelers 16 49
6 Gaurav Khatri Puneri Paltan 16 47
6 Ankit Jaglan Patna Pirates 15 47
8 Yogesh Bijender Dahiya Dabang Delhi 14 46
8 Hitesh UP Yoddhas 15 46
10 Fazel Atrachali Bengal Warriorz 15 44
 

Haryana Steelers Patna Pirates U Mumba UP Yoddha Gujarat Fortunegiants Bengaluru Bulls Bengal Warriors Telugu Titans Tamil Thalaivas Jaipur Pink Panthers Puneri Paltan Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi League

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

