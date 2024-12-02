Pro Kabaddi League 2024 points table: Top 5 raiders and defenders

The 11th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is currently underway, with Haryana Steelers leading the table with 61 points. Patna Pirates have moved up to second place after a dominant victory, accumulating 52 points. Dabang Delhi has climbed to third, while Telugu Titans have dropped to fourth with 48 points. Puneri Paltan has fallen to fifth place with 47 points.
Jaipur Pink Panthers have secured sixth place with 46 points, followed by U Mumba in seventh and UP Yoddhas in eighth, both also with 46 points. Tamil Thalaivas remain in ninth with 33 points, while Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriorz are tied for 10th and 11th positions. The Bengaluru Bulls sit at the bottom of the standings with just 16 points.
|Pro Kabaddi League 2024 points table
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Haryana Steelers
|15
|12
|3
|0
|61
|2
|Patna Pirates
|15
|9
|5
|1
|52
|3
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|15
|7
|6
|2
|48
|4
|Telugu Titans
|15
|9
|6
|0
|48
|5
|Puneri Paltan
|15
|7
|5
|3
|47
|6
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|15
|8
|6
|1
|46
|7
|U Mumba
|14
|8
|5
|1
|46
|8
|U.P. Yoddhas
|14
|7
|6
|1
|43
|9
|Tamil Thalaivas
|15
|5
|9
|1
|33
|10
|Bengal Warriors
|14
|4
|8
|2
|26
|11
|Gujarat Giants
|14
|3
|10
|1
|26
|12
|Bengaluru Bulls
|15
|2
|13
|0
|16
PKL 2024 Top 5 raiders and defenders - Each of the 12 PKL teams—including Puneri Paltan, Telugu Titans, Bengaluru Bulls, Bengal Warriorz, U Mumba, Haryana Steelers, Tamil Thalaivas, Dabang Delhi, Gujarat Giants, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, and UP Yoddhas—boasts a strong lineup of talented raiders and defenders, ensuring a fiercely competitive race for the most points in their respective categories this season.
|Top 5 raiders in Pro Kabaddi League 2024
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Raid points
|Matches
|1
|Devank
|Patna Pirates
|194
|15
|2
|Ashu Malik
|Dabang Delhi
|164
|15
|3
|Arjun Deshwal
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|162
|15
|4
|Ayan Lohchab
|Patna Pirates
|121
|15
|5
|Vijay Malik
|Telugu Titans
|118
|15
|Top 5 defenders in Pro Kabaddi League 2024
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Tackle points
|Matches
|1
|Nitin Rawal
|Bengaluru Bulls
|52
|15
|2
|Mohammadreza Shadloui
|Haryana Steelers
|51
|15
|3
|Nitesh Kumar
|Tamil Thalaivas
|51
|15
|4
|Gaurav Khatri
|Puneri Paltan
|47
|15
|5
|Ankit Jaglan
|Patna Pirates
|47
|15