Pro Kabaddi League 2024 points table: Top 5 raiders and defenders

Patna Pirates have moved up to second place after a dominant victory, accumulating 52 points. Dabang Delhi has climbed to third, while Telugu Titans have dropped to fourth with 48 points.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 6:26 PM IST

The 11th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is currently underway, with Haryana Steelers leading the table with 61 points. Patna Pirates have moved up to second place after a dominant victory, accumulating 52 points. Dabang Delhi has climbed to third, while Telugu Titans have dropped to fourth with 48 points. Puneri Paltan has fallen to fifth place with 47 points.
 
Jaipur Pink Panthers have secured sixth place with 46 points, followed by U Mumba in seventh and UP Yoddhas in eighth, both also with 46 points. Tamil Thalaivas remain in ninth with 33 points, while Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriorz are tied for 10th and 11th positions. The Bengaluru Bulls sit at the bottom of the standings with just 16 points.
 
 
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 points table
Rank Team Matches Won Lost Tie Points
1 Haryana Steelers 15 12 3 0 61
2 Patna Pirates 15 9 5 1 52
3 Dabang Delhi K.C. 15 7 6 2 48
4 Telugu Titans 15 9 6 0 48
5 Puneri Paltan 15 7 5 3 47
6 Jaipur Pink Panthers 15 8 6 1 46
7 U Mumba 14 8 5 1 46
8 U.P. Yoddhas 14 7 6 1 43
9 Tamil Thalaivas 15 5 9 1 33
10 Bengal Warriors 14 4 8 2 26
11 Gujarat Giants 14 3 10 1 26
12 Bengaluru Bulls 15 2 13 0 16
  PKL 2024 Top 5 raiders and defenders -   Each of the 12 PKL teams—including Puneri Paltan, Telugu Titans, Bengaluru Bulls, Bengal Warriorz, U Mumba, Haryana Steelers, Tamil Thalaivas, Dabang Delhi, Gujarat Giants, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, and UP Yoddhas—boasts a strong lineup of talented raiders and defenders, ensuring a fiercely competitive race for the most points in their respective categories this season. 
Top 5 raiders in Pro Kabaddi League 2024
Rank Player Team Raid points Matches
1 Devank Patna Pirates 194 15
2 Ashu Malik Dabang Delhi 164 15
3 Arjun Deshwal Jaipur Pink Panthers 162 15
4 Ayan Lohchab Patna Pirates 121 15
5 Vijay Malik Telugu Titans 118 15
Top 5 defenders in Pro Kabaddi League 2024
Rank Player Team Tackle points Matches
1 Nitin Rawal Bengaluru Bulls 52 15
2 Mohammadreza Shadloui Haryana Steelers 51 15
3 Nitesh Kumar Tamil Thalaivas 51 15
4 Gaurav Khatri Puneri Paltan 47 15
5 Ankit Jaglan Patna Pirates 47 15
 

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

