DMRC launches Hindi version of Delhi Metro Rail mobile application

The DMRC on Wednesday unveiled a Hindi version of its Delhi Metro Rail mobile application that includes features such as interactive route maps, advanced station search options, real-time first and last train time calculators, and next and nearest station alerts.

The app was so far only available in English, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

This launch comes as a testament to DMRC's commitment to the Digital India initiative, aimed at providing government services electronically with improved online infrastructure and inclusivity, it said.

The state-of-the-art app in Hindi marks a significant milestone in DMRC's mission to provide world-class digital platforms for metro users in Hindi as well. The DMRC website has already been functioning as a bilingual platform in both English and Hindi.

The app, available on Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, has undergone continuous improvements, officials said.

The website and the app both include interactive route maps, advanced station search options, real-time first and last train time calculators, and next and nearest station alerts on the app.

The bilingual platform caters to a wider audience and aligns with DMRC's commitment to inclusivity, it added.