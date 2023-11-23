Google Bard gets the ability to analyse YouTube video content: Details

Google is adding the ability to understand and analyse YouTube content to its AI chatbot Bard. In a recent post to Bard changelog, Google said that they are expanding the Bard YouTube Extension to understand some video content so that the user can have a richer conversation with the chatbot about it.

Bard extensions for all Google services and apps were announced in September. Although the chatbot did gain the ability to analyse YouTube videos in the initial update, it did not involve in-depth analysis of the video content.

With this update, Bard gets the ability to interpret video content on Google's streaming platform and respond to detailed queries about it.

Google on Bard's update page briefly described the new ability along with an example saying, "We're taking the first steps in Bard's ability to understand YouTube videos. For example, if you're looking for videos on how to make olive oil cake, you can now also ask how many eggs the recipe in the first video requires."

Last month, it was reported that Google is working on a new Bard update, which would enable it to remember user-specific information to provide personalised responses based on memory. According to 9to5Google, the feature update would let Google Bard adapt to individual users by remembering important details that they provide to the chatbot in conversation.

To use memory features, Google would allow users to set up personalised preferences. The AI chatbot's responses would then be in line with the set preferences such as meal preferences, family size and preferences for the type of response that is to be generated. For example, simply telling the chatbot that the user does not prefer eating meat would let AI generate restaurant options in any future conversation accordingly.