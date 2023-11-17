IBM, EU pull ads from Musk's X as concerns about antisemitism fuel backlash

Advertisers are fleeing social media platform X over concerns about their ads showing up next to pro-Nazi content and hate speech on the site in general, with billionaire owner Elon Musk inflaming tensions with his own tweets endorsing an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

IBM said this week that it stopped advertising on X after a report said its ads were appearing alongside material praising Nazis a fresh setback as the platform formerly known as Twitter tries to win back big brands and their ad dollars, X's main source of revenue.

The liberal advocacy group Media Matters said in a report on Thursday that ads from Apple, Oracle, NBCUniversal's Bravo network and Comcast also were placed next to antisemitic material on X.

IBM has zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination and we have immediately suspended all advertising on X while we investigate this entirely unacceptable situation," the company said in a terse statement.

Apple, Oracle, NBCUniversal and Comcast didn't respond immediately to requests seeking comment on their next steps.

The European Union's executive branch said separately Friday that it's pausing its advertising on X and other social media platforms, in part because of a surge in hate speech.

Musk sparked outcry this week with his own tweets responding to a user who accused Jews of hating white people and professing indifference to antisemitism. You have said the actual truth, Musk tweeted in a reply Wednesday.

Musk has faced accusations of tolerating antisemitic messages on the platform since purchasing it last year, and the content on X has gained increased scrutiny since the war between Israel and Hamas began.

X's point of view has always been very clear that discrimination by everyone should STOP across the board I think that's something we can and should all agree on, CEO Linda Yaccarino said in a tweet on Thursday.

She was hired by Musk to rebuild ties with advertisers who fled after he took over, concerned that his easing of content restrictions was allowing hateful and toxic speech to flourish and that would harm their brands.

Also Read Elon Musk confirms the name of third child with Grimes, details inside Elon Musk begins second day of China visit after emphasizing ties IBM expanding in tier-2, tier-3 locations in the country: IBM India MD Synagogue in Berlin attacked while antisemitic incidents rise in Germany Twitter now worth just 33% of Elon Musk's purchase price, says Fidelity Rich nations 'likely' met $100 billion climate finance goal in 2022 Nepal's SC sets hearing on petitions against TikTok ban on Nov 20 War Cabinet to allow 'very minimal' amount of fuel into Gaza: Israel's NSA India is proud to put voice of Global South on G20 agenda: PM Modi UN stops delivery of food and supplies to Gaza amid communications blackout

When it comes to this platform X has also been extremely clear about our efforts to combat antisemitism and discrimination. There's no place for it anywhere in the world it's ugly and wrong. Full stop," Yaccarino said.

The accounts that Media Matters found posting antisemitic material will no longer be monetizable and the specific posts will be labelled sensitive media," according to a statement from X.

The head of the Anti-Defamation League hit back at Musk's tweets this week, in the latest clash between the prominent Jewish civil-rights organisation and the billionaire businessman.

At a time when antisemitism is exploding in America and surging around the world, it is indisputably dangerous to use one's influence to validate and promote antisemitic theories," ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said Thursday on X.

The group has previously accused Musk of allowing antisemitism and hate speech to spread on the platform and amplifying the messages of neo-Nazis and white supremacists who want to ban the ADL.

Musk met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in September, with Netanyahu telling the Tesla CEO that he hopes he can find a way to roll back antisemitism and other forms of hatred within the limits of the First Amendment.

The European Commission, meanwhile, said it's putting all of its social media ad efforts on hold because of an alarming increase in disinformation and hate speech on platforms in recent weeks.

The commission, the 27-nation EU's executive arm, said in a statement that it is advising its services to refrain from advertising at this stage on social media platforms where such content is present," adding the freeze doesn't affect its official accounts on X.

European Commissioner Thierry Breton, the bloc's digital enforcer, has taken to X to call out the platform for allowing illegal content and false information to flourish.

Brussels has been adopted a tough stance with new rules to clean up social media platforms, and last month it made a formal request to X for information about its handling of hate speech, misinformation and violent terrorist content related to the Israel-Hamas war.