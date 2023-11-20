Sensex (-0.21%)
65655.15 -139.58
Nifty (-0.19%)
19694.00 -37.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.13%)
6464.30 + 8.65
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
41856.45 + 45.20
Nifty Bank (0.00%)
43584.95 1.00
Heatmap

X's CEO Yaccarino acknowledges that some advertisers have paused spending

X faced a widespread backlash on Friday after Musk agreed with a post that said Jewish people hold a "dialectical hatred" of White people. "You have said the actual truth," Musk responded

X CEO, Linda Yaccarino, Twitter CEO

X CEO Linda Yaccarino (Photo: Bloomberg)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 11:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Aisha Counts and Ed Ludlow


Linda Yaccarino, the chief executive officer of social media service X, acknowledged that some advertisers are taking a break from the platform following outrage over antisemitic content and commentary, some of it endorsed by the site’s owner, Elon Musk.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Yaccarino cited “a misleading and manipulated article” for spurring some advertisers to temporarily pause spending, a reference to a Media Matters piece that said ads from big brands were placed near offensive content. She follows Musk in criticizing the report, which they say misrepresents the experience on X, formerly Twitter. 

“The data will tell the real story,” Yaccarino said in a memo to staff on Sunday. “Because for all of us who work at X, we’ve been extremely clear about our efforts to combat antisemitism and discrimination, as there’s no place for it anywhere in the world.”

X faced a widespread backlash on Friday after Musk agreed with a post that said Jewish people hold a “dialectical hatred” of White people. “You have said the actual truth,” Musk responded. 

His commentary added to outrage after Thursday’s Media Matters report, which said ads for Apple Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., Comcast Corp.’s Xfinity brand and the Bravo television network ran next to pro-Nazi content. That led IBM, Apple, Walt Disney Co., Paramount Global and others to stop advertising on X until the situation is resolved. 

“Across every corner of this company, we’re working to create a platform for everyone,” Yaccarino said in the letter. “And there is no other platform that’s working as hard to protect free speech like X. Our work is critical, but it’s not always easy. What we’re doing matters, which means it naturally invites criticism from those who do not share our beliefs.”

Musk railed against “bogus” media reports accusing him of antisemitism. “Nothing could be further from the truth,” Musk said in a post on X. 

Musk has long drawn fire for promoting hate speech. His latest post prompted criticism from both politicians and some of the world’s biggest companies, which have urged the billionaire to better control content on his platform.

Also Read

No other platform has the power Twitter does: CEO Linda Yaccarino

Linda Yaccarino to take over as new Twitter CEO today, hires key aide

Twitter starts sharing advertising revenue with verified content creators

'Unlimited interactivity': With X, Twitter aims to foray into new fields

Twitter-turned-X CEO Linda Yaccarino working to win back brands on platform

IBM, EU pull ads from Musk's X as concerns about antisemitism fuel backlash

Nepal's SC sets hearing on petitions against TikTok ban on Nov 20

WhatsApp rolls-out new Privacy Checkup feature for Android and iOS: Details

Google Drive gets redesigned homepage, new Activity section showing updates

Instagram allows sharing posts and Reels with 'close friends': Details

Topics : Elon Musk Twitter Advertisment

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 11:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveJio Financial ServicesWorld Heritage WeekIndia vs Australia CWC 2023 FinalState Assembly polls 2023 LIVE UpdatesInnova Hycross GX Limited EditionGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus 12 Smartphone

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon