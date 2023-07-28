Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday announced the launch of video messages on its instant messaging app WhatsApp. Rolling out in phased manner, the feature will allow WhatsApp users to record and share short personal videos of up to 60-second directly in the chat."Video messages are a real-time way to respond to chats with whatever you want to say and show in 60 seconds. We think these will be a fun way to share moments with all the emotion that comes from video…," the company said in a blog.Also Read: Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it workWhatsApp said the video messages will be secured with end-to-end encryption. Similar to the voice messages feature on WhatsApp, instant video messages will let users respond to chats in real-time with up to 60 seconds of recorded video content.The video messages will play automatically on mute when opened in a chat, and tapping on the video will start the sound. To send video messages, users will have to tap to switch to video mode and hold to record the video. Users can also record the video hands-free, by swiping it up.Also Read: Telegram launches Instagram-like 'stories' feature for premium usersThe company said the feature will be available to all in the coming weeks.In other news, Meta recently announced the availability of WhatsApp smartwatch app on Wear OS 3. The app has been rolled out worldwide. Samsung’s just launched Galaxy Watch 6 series is among the first to get native support for WhatsApp. Samsung said the app would let users continue conversations, reply to messages by voice and even answer calls, all without needing to take out their phones, said Samsung.