Linda Yaccarino to take over as new Twitter CEO today, hires key aide

IANS San Francisco
Linda Yaccarino

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 9:22 AM IST
Linda Yaccarino was set to take over as the new Twitter CEO from Monday, as Elon Musk aims to focus more on Tesla and SpaceX, the media reported.

Yaccarino, former Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships at NBC Universal, has also hired Joe Benarroch, executive vice-president at NBC Universal, to work along with her at Twitter.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) late on Sunday, Benarroch has been a trusted adviser to Yaccarino.

"Tomorrow, I start a different professional adventure at Twitter, taking on a role focusing on business operations," Benarroch wrote in the memo seen by WSJ.

"I am looking forward to bringing my experience to Twitter, and to working with the entire team to build Twitter 2.0 together," he added.

Yaccarino said last month that she is prepared to build Twitter 2.0 and transform the business together with Musk and millions of platform users.

"I've long been inspired by your vision to create a brighter future. I'm excited to help bring this vision to Twitter and transform this business together," she posted on Twitter.

"I'm just as committed to the future of this platform. Your feedback is VITAL to that future. I'm here for all of it. Let's keep the conversation going and build Twitter 2.0 together," Yaccarino also commented.

Musk is looking forward to working with Yaccarino to transform the platform into X, the everything app, just like China's WeChat.

Yaccarino oversaw about 2,000 workers at NBC Universal. Her team generated more than $100 billion in ad sales and entered partnerships with companies, including Apple, Snapchat, BuzzFeed, Twitter and YouTube.

--IANS

na/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Elon Musk Twitter Social media apps

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 9:22 AM IST

