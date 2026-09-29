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AI expertise widens pay gap between core and support jobs, shows data

AI salary gap widens as shortage of specialised talent pushes pay for AI-core roles higher, TeamLease Digital report says

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AI-core roles, which involve building and owning intelligent systems, command 2.5-3 times the entry-level pay of AI-support roles

Auhona Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 10:54 PM IST

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The salary gap between jobs requiring deeper artificial intelligence (AI) expertise and routine AI-support roles is widening 
in India, according to TeamLease  Digital’s Digital Skills & Salary Primer 2026-27. 
 AI-core roles, which involve building and owning intelligent systems, command 2.5-3 times the entry-level pay of AI-support roles. 
 
 
 The report attributed the widening salary gap to a shortage of specialised talent. 
  

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Topics : Artificial intelligence jobs India's job market salary

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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 10:54 PM IST