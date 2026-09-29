AI expertise widens pay gap between core and support jobs, shows data

The salary gap between jobs requiring deeper artificial intelligence (AI) expertise and routine AI-support roles is widening

in India, according to TeamLease Digital’s Digital Skills & Salary Primer 2026-27.

AI-core roles, which involve building and owning intelligent systems, command 2.5-3 times the entry-level pay of AI-support roles. AI-core roles, which involve building and owning intelligent systems, command 2.5-3 times the entry-level pay of AI-support roles.

The report attributed the widening salary gap to a shortage of specialised talent.