AI expertise widens pay gap between core and support jobs, shows data
AI salary gap widens as shortage of specialised talent pushes pay for AI-core roles higher, TeamLease Digital report says
Auhona Mukherjee New Delhi
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The salary gap between jobs requiring deeper artificial intelligence (AI) expertise and routine AI-support roles is widening
in India, according to TeamLease Digital’s Digital Skills & Salary Primer 2026-27.
AI-core roles, which involve building and owning intelligent systems, command 2.5-3 times the entry-level pay of AI-support roles.
The report attributed the widening salary gap to a shortage of specialised talent.
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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 10:54 PM IST