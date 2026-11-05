Goa's AI leap: State charts a new course from tourism to technology

Unveiled on October 22, the policy seeks to make the tourism hotspot India’s AI capital. At present, tourism and hospitality account for 16 per cent of the gross state domestic product, while services as a whole contribute 47 per cent.

With an outlay of around ₹250 crore over three years starting FY27, Goa has joined a growing group of states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Odisha, that have drawn up dedicated AI policies. Goa’s outlay for the first year is ₹50 crore.

The policy offers up to 600 micro, small and medium enterprises free AI-readiness assessments, subsidised advisory services, mentoring and guidance to comply with digital personal data protection norms.

Goa will roll out AI training in schools from the 2027-28 academic year, offer fast-track registration to AI firms and startups, and set up AI labs in up to 50 government schools.