This IT role key to the AI pivot is likely to be the most coveted in India
Eighty-eight per cent of enterprises expect demand to grow for FDE capabilities by 2030
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
premium
The work of a Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE) is rapidly becoming one of the most important and coveted roles in India. FDEs help bridge the gap between artificial intelligence (AI) innovation and real-world outcomes. The ‘India’s FDE Opportunity report’, a study by Scaler, an AI-native technology education company, and CyberMedia Research (CMR), highlights the enterprise demand, readiness, compensation and career pathways in FDE.
Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology IT Industry