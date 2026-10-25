This IT role key to the AI pivot is likely to be the most coveted in India

The findings were based on insights from 1,000 software engineers and 200 enterprise technology decision makers across eight metros and select Tier-II cities. They showed that FDE is moving from a niche role to a mainstream enterprise need.

Eighty-eight per cent of enterprises expect demand to grow for FDE capabilities by 2030.

FDE opportunity

?-? Nearly nine in 10 Indian enterprises expect their need for FDEs to grow by 2030, with almost eight in 10 multi-national corporations (MNCs) already planning to hire FDEs within the next 12 months

?-? Just 1% of engineers are FDEs today, and the role is expected to pay up to 30% more

?-? 98% of enterprises believe it will move beyond being a niche role

?-? 21-30% most frequently selected expected compensation premium band for FDE roles among engineers and enterprises

?-? FDE roles report annual incomes ranging from ₹40 lakh to ₹1 crore

The awareness gap

?-? Nine in 10 engineers are unaware of a structured pathway or specialised FDE-focused program

?-? 52% of engineers don’t know how to be an FDE, citing an unclear career path and a poorly defined FDE role

The readiness gap

?-? 61% of enterprises prioritise customer engagement in FDE roles, yet 37% of engineers cite it as their biggest career barrier

?-? 77% of enterprises prioritise production deployment skills, but talent availability stands at just 19%