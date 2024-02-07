ASUS Chromebook CM14 launched in India: Know price, specs, and more

Taiwanese electronic brand ASUS has launched its Chromebook CM14 in India. Powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor, the Chromebook features a metal-reinforced chassis to comply with US military standards. Available in Gravity Grey colourway, the ASUS Chromebook CM14 comes with a 180 degree lay-flat hinge for flexibility.

The chromebook is now available on the e-commerce platform Amazon India, starting at Rs 26,990.

ASUS Chromebook CM14: Specifications

Powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 520 chip along with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB on-board storage, the Chromebook CM14 boots up Google's ChromeOS, which is capable of running Android apps from the Play Store. The Chromebook sports a 14-inch FHD LCD panel in 16:9 aspect ratio that can go up to 220 nits in brightness.

The built-in camera on the Chromebook CM14 can record at 720p and comes with Face Auto Exposure, or Face AE. With Face AE, the integrated webcam tracks the user's face while on a video conference and adjusts the light according to the brightness of the environment for more clarity.