Belkin launches SoundForm Rhythm wireless earbuds in India: Price, features

Priced at Rs 2,499, Belkin SoundForm Rhythm features active Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) feature to minimise background noises during voice calls

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

The US-based smartphone accessory maker Belkin has launched its new SoundForm Rhythm true wireless (TWS) earbuds in India. The company said that the new earbuds are designed for all-day use and offer advanced features for durability and an immersive audio listening experience.
 
Belkin SoundForm Rhythm: Price and availability
 
Priced at Rs 2,499, Belkin SoundForm Rhythm is available on e-commerce platform Amazon and select retail stores like Lulu Mall, My G and Chennai Mobiles. The company is offering a two-year warranty on the earbuds.
 
Belkin SoundForm Rhythm: Details
 
Belkin said that the SoundForm Rhythm earbuds are embedded with the company's own signature audio technology to deliver high-fidelity, balanced sound. The earbuds offer an active Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) feature to minimise background noises during voice calls. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.3, Belkin SoundForm Rhythm earbuds are said to offer a stable wireless connection within a 30-foot range. The earbuds support multi-point connectivity, allowing users to stay connected to two devices simultaneously. Additionally, the earbuds are compatible with both Android and iOS devices.
 
 
The company said that the SoundForm Rhythm wireless earbuds offer 28-hour battery life, with eight hours of continuous use per earbud and an additional 20 hours from the charging case. It gets USB-C fast charging support, offering 90 minutes of playtime with a quick 10-minute charge. For durability, the earbuds are rated IPX5 for resistance against sweat and splashes. The company also said that the charging case of the SoundForm Rhythm has gone through durability testing to withstand accidental drops and spills.

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

