HP launches Victus 15 laptop in India with AI-powered gaming tools: Details

Priced at Rs 1,12,990, the HP Victus 15 laptop (fb3025AX) is now available on the e-commerce platform Amazon India in Atmosphere Blue colour

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

HP has launched its Victus 15 gaming laptop in India. The laptop comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 Hawkpoint 8945HS processor with a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU), that the company said powers AI features for improving gaming performance. HP is also offering complimentary subscriptions to Xbox Game Pass and Microsoft 365 with the laptop.
 
HP Victus 15: Price and availability
 
Priced at Rs 1,12,990, the HP Victus 15 laptop (fb3025AX) is now available on the e-commerce platform Amazon India in Atmosphere Blue colour. The company is also offering a 3-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass and a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 at no additional cost.
 
 
HP Victus 15: Details
 
Powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 Hawkpoint 8945HS processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB graphics, the HP Victus 15 laptop offers AI-powered optimisation techniques for enhancing gameplay. Additionally, the NVIDIA graphic processing unit (GPU) enables features such as ray tracing and Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) for improved in-game graphics. While the laptop comes with 16GB DDR5 RAM, it can be upgraded as per the user's requirement.

The HP Victus 15 features a 15.6-inch Micro Edge display that offers Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate for smoother gameplay. The panel offers up to 300 nits of brightness and has anti-glare properties for reducing reflections. Weighing 2.29kg, the HP Victus 15 comes with a full-size, backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad.
 
HP Victus 15: Specifications
  • Display: 15.6-inch Micro Edge display, FHD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 300nits brightness, anti-glare
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 9 8945HS
  • GPU: 8GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU
  • RAM: 16GB DDR5
  • Storage: 1 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Battery: 4-cell, 70Wh battery
  • Ports: 1 x USB Type-C, 2 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI 2.1, and 1 x RJ-45
  • Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.4

Topics : HP Laptops Gaming Technology

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

