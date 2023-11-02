close
Blaze 2 5G: Lava launches MediaTek Dimensity 6020-powered budget smartphone

The Lava Blaze 5G is offered in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 9,999 onwards

Lava Blaze 2 5G smartphone

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 1:28 PM IST
Home-grown smartphone maker Lava on November 2 launched Blaze 2 5G. The smartphone is offered in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variants, and glass black, glass blue and glass lavender colours. Priced at Rs 9,999 onwards, the smartphone will be available for purchase from November 9 on Lava Mobile online store, Amazon India, and select retailers.

Lava Blaze 2 5G: Specifications

The Lava Blaze 2 5G smartphone sports a 6.56-inch HD+ display of up to 90Hz refresh rate. It has a 50-megapixel camera sensor on the rear, accommodated on a ring shaped camera island with circular “Ring Light” to complement the design and experience. On the front, the phone has an 8MP camera sensor in a display punch-hole. As for the camera features, Lava said the Blaze 2 5G has slow motion, timelapse, beauty, AI, and Pro modes available.

The Blaze 2 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 system-on-chip. The smartphone is based on Android 13 operating system with near-stock interface free from ads and bloatware. Lava said it would provide an update to Android 14 and up to two years of security updates.

The Blaze 2 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging through USB-C. Other features include support for Bluetooth version 5.0 and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Lava Blaze 2 5G: Pricing

4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 9,999
6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 10,999

Lava said it would provide door service for customers within the phone’s warranty period.

Topics : 5G Lava Indian smartphone 5G in India

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 1:28 PM IST

