OPPO A79 5G smartphone with MediaTek 6020 processor launched: Price, specs

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on October 27 launched in India the A79 5G smartphone. Priced at Rs 19,999, A79 5G comes in 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage configuration. It will be available for purchase in glowing green and mystery black from October 28 on OPPO online store, Amazon India, Flipkart, and select retail stores. As for the introductory offers, consumers can avail of instant discounts of up to Rs 4,000 on select bank cards and additional discount of up to Rs 4,000 on exchanging older smartphones for the A79 5G.

OPPO A79 5G: Specifications

The A79 5G smartphone sports a 6.72-inch FullHD+ display of 90Hz refresh rate. OPPO said the display panel features its “All-Day AI Eye Comfort” technology for a comfortable experience. The smartphone has stereo speakers, which extends volume level to a claimed 300 per cent with an inbuilt Ultra Volume Mode.

For imaging, the OPPO A79 5G smartphone features a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 primary sensor paired with a 2MP portrait camera on the rear. It has an 8MP camera on the front, accommodated in a punch-hole design on the display.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek 6020 processor, which features HyperEngine 3.0 Lite gaming technology. The A79 5G smartphone is based on Android 13 operating system with OPPO’s ColorOS 13 UI layered on top. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, supported by 33W SUPERVOOC fast wired charging. Other features include 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD card slot (up to 1TB storage).